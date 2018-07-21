90-in-90 Miami Dolphins roster breakdown: Connor Hilland

The Miami Dolphins are getting ready for the return of players next week as training camp opens on Thursday. Throughout the offseason and into training camp, we continue our annual 90-in-90 look at the Dolphins’ roster, breaking down each individual player. We take a look at what the player did in 2017, then look at reasons the player could either progress or regress in 2018, followed by the chances the player makes the 53-man regular season roster.

2017 Review

Hilland joins the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of William & Mary this season. The was a four-year starter at left guard in college, including 11 games as a senior. He had injury issues during his first three seasons at William & Mary, missing four games as a redshirt freshman, one his sophomore season, and two games as a junior.

Why he might progress

There is no pressure on Hilland, so he can absolutely just work on his technique and his play in shifting over to center with the Dolphins. NFL level coaching will help Hilland develop both on the field and in the film room.

Why he might regress

As an undrafted free agent coming out of William & Mary, the speed of the game and the potential change from left guard to center presents a huge learning curve for Hilland.

Chances of making the 53-man roster

Hilland is another player likely fighting for a practice squad position at best this year.