90-in-90 Miami Dolphins roster breakdown: Charles Harris

The Phinsider’s annual 90-in-90 series is back today with another in-depth look at the players who are currently vying to make the Miami Dolphins’ 53-man roster. This series of articles takes a look at each individual on the roster, breaking down how they performed in 2017, why they could progress or regress in 2018, and the odds that the player makes the team when the regular season arrives.

This year, we have already finished the reviews for wide receiver Leonte Carroo, punter Matt Haack, safety T.J. McDonald, running back Buddy Howell, wide receiver DeVante Parker, defensive end William Hayes, wide receiver Isaiah Ford, safety/cornerback Walt Aikens, defensive end Claudy Mathieu, linebacker Kiko Alonso, cornerback Xavien Howard, long snapper Lucas Gravelle, wide receiver Danny Amendola, tight end A.J. Derby, running back Frank Gore, defensive tackle Gabe Wright, wide receiver Kenny Stills, cornerback Tony Lippett, kicker Jason Sanders, kicker Greg Joseph, left tackle Laremy Tunsil, tight end Mike Gesicki, linebacker Raekwon McMillan, running back Kalen Ballage, wide receiver Jakeem Grant, tight end Durham Smythe, quarterback David Fales, wide receiver Albert Wilson, defensive tackle Akeem Spence, linebacker Chase Allen, defensive end Cameron Wake, running back Senorise Perry, and tight end MarQueis Gray, offensive lineman Ted Larsen, defensive end Andre Branch, running back Kenyan Drake, defensive end Quincy Redmon, quarterback Bryce Petty, wide receiver Francis Owusu, and defensive end Jonathan Woodard. Today, we’ll take a look at defensive end Charles Harris.

2017 Review

The Dolphins selected Harris with the 22nd overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft knowing that he is going to be a longterm contributor, albeit a bit of a project at first. The team spent a first round pick on a position in which they were already deep with talent hoping that Harris will become a defensive star going forward. Last year, he showed flashes of that star talent in 16 games and two starts. His quickness off the edge and excellent pass rushing technique resulted in 15 tackles, two sacks, two passes defended, and a fumble recovery while Harris played behind Cameron Wake, Andre Branch, and William Hayes.

Why me might progress

Harris has every reason to get better this season. He’s a first-round talent going into his second year. He’ll see more playing time with Wake and Hayes taking on more specialized roles. He has a full slate of NFL games under his belt. And, he should now be completely fluent in Miami’s defensive scheme. He is in the best possible situation to take another step in his development.

Why me might regress

The Dolphins imported All-Pro Robert Quinn from the Los Angeles Rams and kept most of the team’s key players on defense this offseason, meaning the defensive end depth chart is more crowded than ever. This could mean Harris will have difficulty finding playing time. However, as stated above, Wake and Hayes will have more specialized roles which will allow Harris to make his mark and vie for snaps.

Chances of making the 53-man roster

As a former first-round pick going into his second season with no off-the-field issues, a coaching staff that is very fond of him, and every reason to succeed, Harris will undoubtedly be on the team this season.