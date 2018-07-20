90-in-90 Miami Dolphins roster breakdown: Jonathan Woodard

The middle of July is typically a slow news time until teams get back on the practice field, something that will happen for the Miami Dolphins late next week. Of course, yesterday also featured the Dolphins making news for their National Anthem conduct policy, which was then followed by the NFL putting on hold the league’s Anthem policy - which is what Miami codified in their conduct policy - in order to negotiate with the NFLPA. Yesterday somehow became interesting despite it being the middle of July.

Despite all of the fun, we did have two more of our annual 90-in-90 series articles post, giving closer looks at two members of the Miami roster. Today, we add another look at a player on the 90-man preseason roster. These articles take a look at the 2017 performance of the player, followed by a look at reasons he could progress in 2018, or reasons why he could regress this upcoming season. The articles then close with a look at the chances of the player making the regular season’s 53-man roster.

This year, we have already finished the reviews for wide receiver Leonte Carroo, punter Matt Haack, safety T.J. McDonald, running back Buddy Howell, wide receiver DeVante Parker, defensive end William Hayes, wide receiver Isaiah Ford, safety/cornerback Walt Aikens, defensive end Claudy Mathieu, linebacker Kiko Alonso, cornerback Xavien Howard, long snapper Lucas Gravelle, wide receiver Danny Amendola, tight end A.J. Derby, running back Frank Gore, defensive tackle Gabe Wright, wide receiver Kenny Stills, cornerback Tony Lippett, kicker Jason Sanders, kicker Greg Joseph, left tackle Laremy Tunsil, tight end Mike Gesicki, linebacker Raekwon McMillan, running back Kalen Ballage, wide receiver Jakeem Grant, tight end Durham Smythe, quarterback David Fales, wide receiver Albert Wilson, defensive tackle Akeem Spence, linebacker Chase Allen, defensive end Cameron Wake, running back Senorise Perry, and tight end MarQueis Gray, offensive lineman Ted Larsen, defensive end Andre Branch, running back Kenyan Drake, defensive end Quincy Redmon, quarterback Bryce Petty, and wide receiver Francis Owusu. Now, we take a look at defensive end Jonathan Woodard.

2017 Review

Woodard joined the Dolphins in December last year, signing to the practice squad. He then signed a futures contract with Miami after the regular season. Prior to his move to South Florida, Woodard had a brief stint in October on the Atlanta Falcons’ practice squad. As a seventh-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016, Woodard missed his rookie season after sustaining an Achilles tear during the team’s offseason training.

Why he might progress

Now two years removed from his Achilles tear, and working with a player like Cameron Wake who has come back from his own torn Achilles, Woodard could be in a good position to grow into the NFL.

Why he might regress

Woodard has not done anything yet to prove that he is ready to be a factor at the NFL level. He has struggled to find a permanent role with a team, either through injury or just bouncing between practice squads, so he may just continue in that kind of role.

Chances of making the 53-man roster

Woodard is either a camp body at this point, likely allowing the team to use him in preseason games and keep the top of the depth chart, including Cameron Wake, Andre Branch, Robert Quinn, Charles Harris, and William Hayes, fresh for the regular season, or he is playing for a practice squad position. That practice squad position is probably his best result for this year.