90-in-90 Miami Dolphins roster breakdown: Francis Owusu

The 90-in-90 series picks up a second post today as we look to make up for some of the days we missed over the first part of the series. This series of articles takes a look at the Miami Dolphins’ 90-man preseason roster, breaking down each player on the roster, with a look at how they performed in the 2017 season - college or NFL - along with why they could progress or regress this season. It then closes with the chances the player makes the 53-man regular season roster in 2018.

This year, we have already finished the reviews for wide receiver Leonte Carroo, punter Matt Haack, safety T.J. McDonald, running back Buddy Howell, wide receiver DeVante Parker, defensive end William Hayes, wide receiver Isaiah Ford, safety/cornerback Walt Aikens, defensive end Claudy Mathieu, linebacker Kiko Alonso, cornerback Xavien Howard, long snapper Lucas Gravelle, wide receiver Danny Amendola, tight end A.J. Derby, running back Frank Gore, defensive tackle Gabe Wright, wide receiver Kenny Stills, cornerback Tony Lippett, kicker Jason Sanders, kicker Greg Joseph, left tackle Laremy Tunsil, tight end Mike Gesicki, linebacker Raekwon McMillan, running back Kalen Ballage, wide receiver Jakeem Grant, tight end Durham Smythe, quarterback David Fales, wide receiver Albert Wilson, defensive tackle Akeem Spence, linebacker Chase Allen, defensive end Cameron Wake, running back Senorise Perry, and tight end MarQueis Gray, offensive lineman Ted Larsen, defensive end Andre Branch, running back Kenyan Drake, defensive end Quincy Redmon., and quarterback Bryce Petty. This afternoon, we look at wide receiver Francis Owusu.

2017 Review

Owusu joined the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Stanford in 2017. His rookie season did not last long, however, as he was waived/injured in mid-August, then reverted to Miami’s injured reserve list. A couple of days later, the Dolphins reached an injury settlement with Owusu and he was released. During his college career, Owusu caught 34 passes for 482 yards with three touchdoewns, including eight receptions for 113 yards and a score as a senior. He signed a futures contract with the Dolphins after the season, returning to the team.

Why he might progress

Staying healthy throughout the preseason is progress for Owusu, who is fighting an uphill battle at a deep position for the Dolphins. There is enough potential in Owusu that the Dolphins signed him, then brought him back this offseason, so they think there is something with which to work.

Why he might regress

An undrafted free agent who basically ends up sitting out his rookie year is not a good thing. Owusu has to prove he is healthy and that he is ready to contribute. Even then, it will be a tough road for Owusu.

Chances of making the 53-man roster

DeVante Parker, Kenny Stills, Danny Amendola, Albert Wilson, and Jakeem Grant seem like roster locks. Then there are players like Isaiah Ford and Leonte Carroo who are on the bubble and could make the team with special teams contributions or a strong preseason. That really leaves players like Owusu to be camp bodies trying to prove they are worthy of a practice squad spot.