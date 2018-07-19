90-in-90 Miami Dolphins roster breakdown: Bryce Petty

The Phinsider’s annual 90-in-90 series is back today with another in-depth look at the players who are currently vying to make the Miami Dolphins’ 53-man roster. This series of articles takes a look at each individual on the roster, breaking down how they performed in 2017, why they could progress or regress in 2018, and the odds that the player makes the team when the regular season arrives.

This year, we have already finished the reviews for wide receiver Leonte Carroo, punter Matt Haack, safety T.J. McDonald, running back Buddy Howell, wide receiver DeVante Parker, defensive end William Hayes, wide receiver Isaiah Ford, safety/cornerback Walt Aikens, defensive end Claudy Mathieu, linebacker Kiko Alonso, cornerback Xavien Howard, long snapper Lucas Gravelle, wide receiver Danny Amendola, tight end A.J. Derby, running back Frank Gore, defensive tackle Gabe Wright, wide receiver Kenny Stills, cornerback Tony Lippett, kicker Jason Sanders, kicker Greg Joseph, left tackle Laremy Tunsil, tight end Mike Gesicki, linebacker Raekwon McMillan, running back Kalen Ballage, wide receiver Jakeem Grant, tight end Durham Smythe, quarterback David Fales, wide receiver Albert Wilson, defensive tackle Akeem Spence, linebacker Chase Allen, defensive end Cameron Wake, running back Senorise Perry, and tight end MarQueis Gray, offensive lineman Ted Larsen, defensive end Andre Branch, running back Kenyan Drake, and defensive end Quincy Redmon. Today, we take a look at quarterback Bryce Petty.

2017 Review

Petty started three games for the division rival Jets in 2017, completing 55 of 112 passes (49.1%) for 544 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions. After three seasons and a handful of starts in New York, the team ultimately decided to cut its losses on the former fourth round pick after signing Teddy Bridgewater and drafting Sam Darnold this offseason.

Why he might progress

Adam Gase has been known to get the most out of his quarterbacks. He helped Peyton Manning, Jay Cutler, and Ryan Tannehill have career-best seasons, and one could argue that he could do the same for Petty (especially because Petty’s bar isn’t all that high). It will be interesting to follow Petty’s progress during training camp to see if he has a shot at making an impact.

Why he might regress

At this point, Petty would have to be absolutely disastrous to regress any further. His career statistics are that of a low-end backup and I find it difficult to believe he’ll get any worse with more time in the league and with a quarterback-friendly head coach. However, Petty will be competing with three other QBs for a roster spot, so if failing to make the team counts as regressing, that seems like a strong possibility.

Chances of making the 53-man roster

Petty is the only of Miami’s four quarterbacks with no experience under Adam Gase. He’s also the one that has performed the worst during regular season action in the past, so unless he absolutely wows the coaching staff during training camp and the preseason, he won’t be a Miami Dolphin come September.