Dolphins rookies report for training camp - 2018 is here!

The Miami Dolphins have opened their 2018 training camp - technically. The team used an NFL rule this year that allows them to have rookies report to the team a week earlier than the veterans report. Since the veterans - and training camp - report on July 25, the rookies reporting today, July 18. The team will likely continue to have the rookies conduct classroom and film work for the next week, trying to get them up to speed on the play calls and assignments before the veterans get into the building.

The Dolphins will be looking for several rookies to have key roles on game day this year. First-round pick Minkah Fitzpatrick will likely see time as the team’s free safety, as well as playing boundary and slot cornerback roles. The team will also be looking for rookie tight ends Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe to provide assistance on offense. There is also a kicking battle between drafted rookie Jason Sanders and undrafted rookie Greg Joseph.

Linebacker Jerome Baker, selected in the third round of the Draft, could make a case for a starting role alongside former Ohio State teammate Raekwon McMillan and veteran Kiko Alonso.

The team could also be looking for undrafted free agents like linebacker Mike McCray and defensive tackle Jamiyus Pittman to make an impact and force the coaches to find a way to keep them on the roster.

Miami will also be looking for impact from other drafted and undrafted players, like running back Buddy Howell, cornerback Jalen Davis, defensive end Quincy Redmon, tackle David Steinmetz, long snapper Lucas Gravelle, defensive tackle Anthony Moten, linebacker Cayson Collins, cornerback Johnathan Alston, center Connor Hilland, linebacker Quintin Poling, defensive end Claudy Mathieu, running back Kalen Ballage, and cornerback Cornell Armstrong.