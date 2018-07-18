90-in-90 Miami Dolphins roster breakdown: Quincy Redmon

The Phinsider’s annual 90-in-90 series continues with another look at the Miami Dolphins’ roster. This series takes a (nearly) daily look at the Dolphins’ 90-man preseason roster, looking at each individual player. The player’s 2017 performance, either in the NFL or in college, is reviewed, followed by reasons the player could progress and why he could regress in 2018, then closes with the chances the player has to make the 2018 regular season roster for Miami.

2017 Review

Redmon joins the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Fairmont State, a small school in West Virginia. He was limited to just six games as a senior, recording 33 tackles with three for a loss and two sacks.

Why he will progress

Redmon will move up to NFL level coaching and will be working with players like Cameron Wake, Andre Branch, and Robert Quinn. He will also be able to learn from Charles Harris, last year’s first-round pick for the Dolphins, including what to expect as he transitions to the speed of the NFL.

Why he might regress

Fairmont State to the NFL is a huge transition. Redmon has to keep his confidence up even as he makes mistakes and gets beaten early in training camp and the preseason. If he questions himself or cannot show growth as the preseason moves along, he will struggle.

Chances of making the 53-man roster

Wake, Branch, Quinn, Harris, and William Hayes will likely all make the roster at defensive end, so there is not much room on the roster for Redmon right now. That said, a practice squad position could be an option if he shows some promise during the summer.