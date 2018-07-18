Dolphins updated uniforms fix a lot of issues

The Miami Dolphins unveiled a series of adjustments to their uniforms this offseason, including a darkening of the orange and a removal of much of the marine blue from the look. They basically simplified the team’s look, taking a clean looking jersey and making it even cleaner. The look also ties in better with the historical look of the team, including the ever-popular throwback jerseys.

The cleaned up uniforms, which will take the field for the first time on August 9 when the team hosts the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a Preseason Week 1 contest, should help the look of the team on TV. It, as the Dolphins themselves described it, “adds a bold level of simplicity” to the team’s uniforms.

The Dolphins released the prior version of the uniforms and logo in 2013, moving away from the cartoon-like dolphin that had been introduced in 1997. The look was a departure from several of the traditions of the dolphin logo, including the downward curved tail and the helmet on the dolphins’ head. The 2018 changes do not adjust those, but do feel like they are tying in more with the history of the team, especially when it comes to the numbers on the jersey, just white with an orange outline, and with the orange being darker. The Dolphins did a solid job of updating the new look without scrapping everything.

Is there still something you would change? The only rule to the answers is, you cannot use the “use the throwbacks permanently” option. Everyone loves those throwbacks - and the NFL appears to be allowing teams to now use them three times a season, and could be ready to allow two different throwback/alternates a season starting in 2019, which would allow Miami to bring back the all-white throwback - but the Dolphins are not going to make that change. Money is a big part of that decision, as well as being able to use the throwbacks for big games, making them special events. So, with that limitation, what would you change in Miami’s current look?