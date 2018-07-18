Tony Sparano and Lousaka Polite, Memorialized, in One GIF

Tony Sparano. What do you think of? Fist pumps. Tight end gets a pancake block? Fist pump. Long snapper gets a tackle on special teams? Fist pump. Field goals? Fist pump so hard, tear rotator cuff. The second short yardage conversion by Lousaka Polite in this drive? Fist pump, chest pound. (Want something morbidly funny? After this 4th and 1 conversion, Chad Henne would take a sack and we’d squander being in field goal range and have to punt, LOL.)

Say what you will about Tony Sparano, but this was a Week 16 game vs. Detroit Lions in a game where we were already mathematically eliminated from Playoff contention. And I won’t lie, now that I’m firmly entrenched in my Soccer Dad stage, I find myself fist pumping like this when we get 1st downs, too. Stop just judging, you judger. (Say that sentence 5 times fast.)

Lousaka Polite. What do you think of? Short yard conversions. After all, between 2008-2010, Polite converted 41 of 43 3rd/4th down and 1 conversions.