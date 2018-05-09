Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

NFL free agency ends today; Patriots projected to earn four compensatory picks - Pats Pulpit

Beginning today, teams can sign free agents without having to keep the compensatory formula in mind.





Jets sign Taylor Bertolet, waive Bryson Keeton - Gang Green Nation

The Jets announced another minor transaction on Monday. The team has signed kicker Taylor Bertolet and waived cornerback Bryson Keeton.





Bills’ GM Brandon Beane made a deal with the Broncos the night of the draft and the Denzel Ward pick saved them from the deal - Buffalo Rumblings

The dominoes fell in the Bills favor the night of the first round.

AFC NORTH:

Opinion: Eleven days in, the ‘QB controversy’ is already stifling - Baltimore Beatdown

Eleven days ago, the Baltimore Ravens traded up in the first round, selecting quarterback Lamar Jackson. Since then, the fanbase split and Baltimore is now a city on every media networks’ scope....





Ben Roethlisberger's reaction to the Rudolph pick was classic "Big Ben" - Behind the Steel Curtain

Not only is Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger eager to play at least a few more years, his reaction to the Mason Rudolph pick was classic Big Ben.





NFL news: Bengals involved in NFLPA’s grievance on behalf of Eric Reid - Cincy Jungle

The Bengals are now part of the grievance Eric Reid and the NFLPA are filing against the NFL.





WR Antonio Callaway says he’s past his mistakes, QB Baker Mayfield praises his speed - Dawgs By Nature

And a little information on how he connected with Steelers WR Antonio Brown.

AFC SOUTH:

BRB Group Think: Retroactive Thoughts On Past Texans First Round Draft Picks - Battle Red Blog

BRB gathers for a fun exercise in revisionist Texans history.





Derrick Henry’s inconsistent numbers can be fixed - Music City Miracles

The numbers were all over the place, but Derrick Henry is a talented back that can provide hope for damage providing Matt LaFleur has the scheme to back him up.





What did anonymous scouts say about Ronnie Harrison? - Big Cat Country

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected Alabama safety Ronnie Harrison in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, mostly a surprise because he was still available near the end of the third round. The...





Colts to Hold Two Joint Practices with Ravens Open to the Public - Stampede Blue

Today the Indianapolis Colts announced that they will be holding two joint practices with the Baltimore Ravens.

AFC WEST:

Regional radio host ‘trashes’ MHR over article he clearly didn’t read - Mile High Report

Darren ‘DMac’ McKee took some time out of his day to cut MHR down to size over an article ESPN wrote.





Chargers Improve Tackling, Pass Rush, and Ability To Defend Tight Ends in 2018 NFL Draft - Bolts From The Blue

The Los Angeles Chargers entered the 2018 NFL Draft in with the stated goal of upgrading their defense. More specifically, they wanted to improve the run defense and give defensive coordinator Gus...





Willie McGinist puts Raiders DE Khalil Mack as NFL’s third best pass rusher for 2018 - Silver And Black Pride

It goes without saying that Khalil Mack, who has 40.5 sacks in four NFL seasons and who was named the 2016 Defensive Player of the Year is among the league’s best pass rushers. Willie McGinist, a...





Kansas City Chiefs rookie Armani Watts film review: excellent instincts - Arrowhead Pride

The Chiefs were on the clock with pick 124 and Brett Veach was all like... pic.twitter.com/KRHwxXkMjj— Kent Swanson (@kent_swanson) May 6, 2018

NFC EAST:

Giants’ 90-man roster: Where does Giants’ TE Jerell Adams fit? - Big Blue View

Third-year player has yet to maximize his physical gifts





Joe Callahan, Eagles officially agree to two-year contract - Bleeding Green Nation

The local kid comes home.





The state of the Cowboys: Is the team better or worse after the draft? - Blogging The Boys

That is all that really matters.





A Closer Look At Da’Ron Payne With Roll ‘Bama Roll - Hogs Haven

Hogs Haven Asks Roll ‘Bama Roll About The Redskins New Talent At DT

NFC NORTH:

Packers waive punter Justin Vogel in light of drafting JK Scott - Acme Packing Company

Green Bay won't see a punting competition this summer after all.





2018 NFL Draft scouting profile: Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker - Pride Of Detroit

Tracy Walker was a surprise pick for many, so it’s time we take a closer look into who Tracy Walker is and what he brings to the table for the Lions.





A new friend: Getting acquainted with the Chicago Bears’ Roquan Smith - Windy City Gridiron

Smith has the athleticism and drive to thrive for a long time with the Bears. It’s crucial to understand his beginnings.





ESPN: Guard still the biggest hole on the Vikings’ roster - Daily Norseman

Same as it ever was. . .same as it ever was. . .

NFC SOUTH:

Saints release Coby Fleener, per reports - Canal Street Chronicles

Ben Volin of the Boston Globe had it first.





Bucky Brooks: Falcons have the proven blueprint for building around high dollar quarterback - The Falcoholic

The NFL analyst opines that the Atlanta Falcons prove you can build a consistent winner with a top-dollar quarterback.





NFL roster moves: Carolina Panthers sign free agent running back C.J. Anderson - Cat Scratch Reader

With the departure of Jonathan Stewart this offseason, the Panthers had a need for quality depth at the running back position





Bucs GM Jason Licht deserves a contract extension - Bucs Nation

Licht has been nothing short of spectacular for Buccaneers.

NFC WEST:

49ers OTAs preview: The QB position is certainly an easy one - Niners Nation

Jimmy Garoppolo is settled in place, but there is plenty for him to gain from OTAs and minicamp





Arizona Cardinals biggest need post draft remains cornerback opposite Patrick Peterson - Revenge of the Birds

Coming out of the 2018 NFL Draft, the Arizona Cardinals still have a glaring weakness at cornerback.





How much of winning is punting worth in the NFL - Field Gulls

Using ball placement to better isolate the effect of punters on team performance





In light of Matt Ryan’s new contract, lets consider Jared Goff’s - Turf Show Times

While most of the focus on contract extensions pertaining to the Rams’ roster center around DL Aaron Donald, it’s worth considering the most important position in the sport.