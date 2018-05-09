Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
NFL free agency ends today; Patriots projected to earn four compensatory picks - Pats Pulpit
Beginning today, teams can sign free agents without having to keep the compensatory formula in mind.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Jets sign Taylor Bertolet, waive Bryson Keeton - Gang Green Nation
The Jets announced another minor transaction on Monday. The team has signed kicker Taylor Bertolet and waived cornerback Bryson Keeton.
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Bills’ GM Brandon Beane made a deal with the Broncos the night of the draft and the Denzel Ward pick saved them from the deal - Buffalo Rumblings
The dominoes fell in the Bills favor the night of the first round.
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Opinion: Eleven days in, the ‘QB controversy’ is already stifling - Baltimore Beatdown
Eleven days ago, the Baltimore Ravens traded up in the first round, selecting quarterback Lamar Jackson. Since then, the fanbase split and Baltimore is now a city on every media networks’ scope....
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Ben Roethlisberger's reaction to the Rudolph pick was classic "Big Ben" - Behind the Steel Curtain
Not only is Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger eager to play at least a few more years, his reaction to the Mason Rudolph pick was classic Big Ben.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
NFL news: Bengals involved in NFLPA’s grievance on behalf of Eric Reid - Cincy Jungle
The Bengals are now part of the grievance Eric Reid and the NFLPA are filing against the NFL.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
WR Antonio Callaway says he’s past his mistakes, QB Baker Mayfield praises his speed - Dawgs By Nature
And a little information on how he connected with Steelers WR Antonio Brown.
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
BRB Group Think: Retroactive Thoughts On Past Texans First Round Draft Picks - Battle Red Blog
BRB gathers for a fun exercise in revisionist Texans history.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Derrick Henry’s inconsistent numbers can be fixed - Music City Miracles
The numbers were all over the place, but Derrick Henry is a talented back that can provide hope for damage providing Matt LaFleur has the scheme to back him up.
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
What did anonymous scouts say about Ronnie Harrison? - Big Cat Country
The Jacksonville Jaguars selected Alabama safety Ronnie Harrison in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, mostly a surprise because he was still available near the end of the third round. The...
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Colts to Hold Two Joint Practices with Ravens Open to the Public - Stampede Blue
Today the Indianapolis Colts announced that they will be holding two joint practices with the Baltimore Ravens.
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Regional radio host ‘trashes’ MHR over article he clearly didn’t read - Mile High Report
Darren ‘DMac’ McKee took some time out of his day to cut MHR down to size over an article ESPN wrote.
San Diego Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers Improve Tackling, Pass Rush, and Ability To Defend Tight Ends in 2018 NFL Draft - Bolts From The Blue
The Los Angeles Chargers entered the 2018 NFL Draft in with the stated goal of upgrading their defense. More specifically, they wanted to improve the run defense and give defensive coordinator Gus...
Oakland Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Willie McGinist puts Raiders DE Khalil Mack as NFL’s third best pass rusher for 2018 - Silver And Black Pride
It goes without saying that Khalil Mack, who has 40.5 sacks in four NFL seasons and who was named the 2016 Defensive Player of the Year is among the league’s best pass rushers. Willie McGinist, a...
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Kansas City Chiefs rookie Armani Watts film review: excellent instincts - Arrowhead Pride
The Chiefs were on the clock with pick 124 and Brett Veach was all like... pic.twitter.com/KRHwxXkMjj— Kent Swanson (@kent_swanson) May 6, 2018
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Giants’ 90-man roster: Where does Giants’ TE Jerell Adams fit? - Big Blue View
Third-year player has yet to maximize his physical gifts
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Joe Callahan, Eagles officially agree to two-year contract - Bleeding Green Nation
The local kid comes home.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
The state of the Cowboys: Is the team better or worse after the draft? - Blogging The Boys
That is all that really matters.
Washington Redskins (via Hogs Haven)
A Closer Look At Da’Ron Payne With Roll ‘Bama Roll - Hogs Haven
Hogs Haven Asks Roll ‘Bama Roll About The Redskins New Talent At DT
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Packers waive punter Justin Vogel in light of drafting JK Scott - Acme Packing Company
Green Bay won't see a punting competition this summer after all.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
2018 NFL Draft scouting profile: Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker - Pride Of Detroit
Tracy Walker was a surprise pick for many, so it’s time we take a closer look into who Tracy Walker is and what he brings to the table for the Lions.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
A new friend: Getting acquainted with the Chicago Bears’ Roquan Smith - Windy City Gridiron
Smith has the athleticism and drive to thrive for a long time with the Bears. It’s crucial to understand his beginnings.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
ESPN: Guard still the biggest hole on the Vikings’ roster - Daily Norseman
Same as it ever was. . .same as it ever was. . .
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Saints release Coby Fleener, per reports - Canal Street Chronicles
Ben Volin of the Boston Globe had it first.
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Bucky Brooks: Falcons have the proven blueprint for building around high dollar quarterback - The Falcoholic
The NFL analyst opines that the Atlanta Falcons prove you can build a consistent winner with a top-dollar quarterback.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
NFL roster moves: Carolina Panthers sign free agent running back C.J. Anderson - Cat Scratch Reader
With the departure of Jonathan Stewart this offseason, the Panthers had a need for quality depth at the running back position
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Bucs GM Jason Licht deserves a contract extension - Bucs Nation
Licht has been nothing short of spectacular for Buccaneers.
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers OTAs preview: The QB position is certainly an easy one - Niners Nation
Jimmy Garoppolo is settled in place, but there is plenty for him to gain from OTAs and minicamp
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Arizona Cardinals biggest need post draft remains cornerback opposite Patrick Peterson - Revenge of the Birds
Coming out of the 2018 NFL Draft, the Arizona Cardinals still have a glaring weakness at cornerback.
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
How much of winning is punting worth in the NFL - Field Gulls
Using ball placement to better isolate the effect of punters on team performance
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
In light of Matt Ryan’s new contract, lets consider Jared Goff’s - Turf Show Times
While most of the focus on contract extensions pertaining to the Rams’ roster center around DL Aaron Donald, it’s worth considering the most important position in the sport.
