NFL Top 100 Players 2018: Dolphins’ DE Cameron Wake finds himself among the NFL’s top players

Another year, another installment of NFL Network’s Top-100 list.

And like we have seen so many times before, Dolphins’ defensive end Cameron Wake has once again made the list. The four-time All-Pro was voted No.74 overall by his peers, a bit too low in my honest opinion. This is Wake’s sixth appearance on the NFL Top-100, where he ranked No. 62 overall in 2016.

The 34-year old defensive end remains one of the best pass rushers in football. Since suffering an Achilles injury that forced him to miss 9 games in 2016, Wake has posted double digit sacks over the last two seasons. In 2016, he recorded 11.5 sacks, and continued his dominance in 2017, recording 36 tackles and 10.5 sacks.

It is unknown whether or not any other Miami Dolphins’ players will crack the top-100, with Reshad Jones likely being the only other player to do so. One thing is for certain, Cameron Wake is a monster and shows no signs of slowing down.