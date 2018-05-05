Phinsider Radio – Analyzing the Miami Dolphins 2018 draft class

This week on Phinsider Radio, we talk about every one of the Miami Dolphins draft picks from the 2018 NFL Draft. What led up to the Dolphins selecting Minkah Fitzpatrick? One moment at the Alabama Training Facility may have sealed the deal for the Dolphins scouting department.

We look at tight end Mike Gesicki and tell you what the Dolphins think of him and how they plan to use him. We also discuss Jerome Baker, Durham Smythe, and Kalen Ballage.

In addition to that, we even look at the Dolphins late round selections – CB Cornell Armstrong, LB Quentin Poling and K Jason Sanders. Do any of them have a realistic shot to make the team? We give you the inside scoop on them.

We also touch briefly on the undrafted free agents, DT Akeem Spence and QB Bryce Petty.

