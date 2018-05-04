Dolphins Claim Bryce Petty Off Waivers

There is a new quarterback in town and his name is Bryce Petty. Petty was cut by the New York Jets yesterday as they already have a crowded quarterbacks room after the drafting of Sam Darnold.

Petty was drafted by the Jets in the fourth-round of the 2015 NFL Draft and started seven games for the Jets. He recorded 1,353 yards, 4 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He will probably never develop into a starter but he should be a good backup option.

Ryan Tannehill is going to be the team’s starter this season, much to some fans dismay. With Matt Moore not around anymore the backup quarterback spot is wide open. Petty will be battling David Fales and Brock Osweiler for that position.

Petty is probably thankful he is on Cameron Wake’s team now: