Terrell McClain visiting Dolphins

Remember when the Miami Dolphins ignored the defensive tackle position despite having released Ndamukong Suh this offseason? Me neither. One day after the team traded for Akeem Spence from the Detroit Lions, the team is hosting free agent defensive tackle Terrell McClain, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The Washington Redskins released McClain on April 30, following the NFL Draft. The Redskins also released former Dolphins defensive tackle A.J. Francis on the same day, with Francis signing with the New York Giants two days later.

In seven seasons in the NFL, McClain has appeared in 74 games, including 29 starts, with five different clubs. He was originally a third-round pick of the Carolina Panthers in 2011, then spent 2012 with the New England Patriots and Houston Texans, then continued in 2013 with the Texans. He played 2014 through 2016 with the Dallas Cowboys before signing with the Redskins last year. He had signed a four-year, $21 million contract with Washington, but only lasted one season.

Hogs Haven’s HogHunter wrote at the time of McClain’s release, “A disappointing signing that was widely panned at the time, has turned into a 1 and done for the former Dallas Cowboys DT. McClain had his contract restructured last month to remove his guaranteed base salary which made it easier to cut him.”

McClain has 109 career tackles with 6.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. The Dolphins currently have Jordan Phillips, Davon Godhaux, Vincent Taylor, and Gabe Wright at the position, along with the newly acquired Spence. The Dolphins sent a conditional 2019 seventh-round pick, a pick they received from the Cleveland Browns in the trade of wide receiver Jarvis Landry earlier this offseason, to the Lions in exchange for Spence.