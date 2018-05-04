Miami Dolphins looking to move team facilities

The Miami Dolphins appear to be looking for a new home. According to a report from the the South Florida Sun-Sentinel’s Omar Kelly, the team recently approached the city of Miramar to discuss purchasing or leasing land in order to move the team’s headquarters. Currently, the team is based out of Davie, where they have used a part of Nova Southeastern University since 1993.

The report indicates Miramar is not the only location the Dolphins are considering, but it could be the leading on at this point. May Wayne M. Messam has called for an informal town hall on May 10 to discuss the possibility of the Dolphins making the move.

The Dolphins have continued to upgrade their current facilities, but, according to the report, would like to expand more, adding a third outdoor-practice field and a increasing the size of the player, coaches, and staff facilities. The team is currently under a lease with Nova, but the length of that deal is not known.

Moving the team facilities would likely bring growth and money to the new location, as the Dolphins look to improve the area and pay taxes for the land or rent in a lease. The move would also likely bring tourism to the area, especially during the team’s July and August training camp period, with practices open to the public, but it could also become a traffic issue as fans move to the new facilities.

The potential for a move into Miami-Dade County (Davie is in Broward county while Hrd Rock Stadium, in Miami Gardens, is in Miami-Dade) first came to light in the North American proposal for the 2026 World Cup. As the Miami Herald’s Adam Beasley wrote late last month:

The important language, tucked more than 200 pages into the bid: ”Future Miami Dolphins Training Site, Miami, Florida: Scheduled to open in 2022, this future training site for the NFL Miami Dolphins will feature three pristine athletic fields, at least two of which will be natural grass playing surfaces.”

The Dolphins could consider moving all of their facilities to Hard Rock Stadium, which the team owns along with the land surrounding it. However, parking lots and the Miami Open tennis tournament, with courts currently being built, are already taking up most of the space.

If the Dolphins are able to find a location large enough to encompass a new training facility along with multiple practice fields - and, most likely, the practice bubble/indoor field - the move to Miramar (or another location) would seem like it makes sense. The Dolphins could also look to establish practice facilities in one location, while keeping the team headquarters in Davie, though that seems unlikely. The Dolphins want a state-of-the-art facility, and seem to want to find a place where they can consolidate all of their personnel - other than the people who work at Hard Rock Stadium - rather than spread out more across the region.

The Dolphins want to showcase themselves as one of the premier sports franchises in the world. And, remember, there are no points for second place.