Dolphins trade for defensive tackle Akeem Spence

The Miami Dolphins have added another piece to the defensive line.

The team announced on Thursday that it traded a 2019 seventh-round draft pick to the Detroit Lions in exchange for defensive tackle Akeem Spence. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the pick that was dealt was acquired when Jarvis Landry was traded to the Cleveland Browns. The 26-year old Spence should immediately compete for significant snaps alongside presumed starters Jordan Phillips and Davon Godchaux. Vincent Taylor and Gabe Wright will continue to vie for a rotational role.

Spence is entering the second year of a three-year $9 million contract, but the deal was restructured earlier this morning to bring his 2018 base salary down from $3.15 million to $2.575 million. Most of that decrease in salary can be made back in incentives contingent on Spence’s play. Last season, the veteran played in 16 games with 11 starts. During that time, he accumulated 39 tackles, three sacks, and one forced fumble. Spence will be reuniting with defensive line coach Kris Kocurek who held the same position with the Lions from 2009 to 2017.