Dolphins sign Mike Matthews

The Miami Dolphins announced Friday the signing of free agent center Mike Matthews. The son of Hall of Fame offensive lineman Bruce Matthews, brother of Atlanta Falcons 2014 sixth-overall pick Jake Matthews, and cousin of six-time Pro Bowl Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews, Mike entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2016, but has yet to make an active roster.

Mike has previously spent time with the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers. He missed all of 2017 with a torn patellar tendon, an injury sustained with the Steelers in training camp.

The Dolphins currently have Daniel Kilgore assuming the starting center role. Behind him, the team has Jake Brendel and undrafted rookie Connor Hilland. Veteran guard Ted Larsen could also have a role in the rotation. Matthews will be looking to prove his value to the team, hoping to claim a reserve role. Miami could also look to add him to the practice squad for this year, continuing to develop him as a potential future reserve or starting center for the team.