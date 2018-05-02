Dolphins decline LB Stephone Anthony’s fifth-year option

Last season, the Dolphins sent a 2018 fifth-round pick to the New Orleans Saints, in exchange for former first-round draft pick, Stephone Anthony. Anthony had a limited role with the Dolphins, and finished the year with 15 tackles. It appears he showed enough promise in 2017 to warrant a role on special teams this year , in addition to added depth at the linebacker position. However, his future with the team became a bit more hazy on Wednesday, when the Dolphins declined to exercise his fifth-year option.
According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Stephone Anthony is set to become a free agent in 2019.
The following players didn't have their 2019 options picked up and are now slated for free agency at the end of this season:— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) May 2, 2018
Pats DT Danny Shelton
Pats DT Malcom Brown
Pats WR Phillip Dorsett
Niners OL Laken Tomlinson
Dolphins LB Stephone Anthony
Ravens WR Breshad Perriman
If Anthony balls out in 2018, there is always the possibility the Dolphins will re-sign the 25-year old linebacker. But for now, his future with the team is in jeopardy.
