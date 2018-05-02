Dolphins decline LB Stephone Anthony’s fifth-year option

Last season, the Dolphins sent a 2018 fifth-round pick to the New Orleans Saints, in exchange for former first-round draft pick, Stephone Anthony. Anthony had a limited role with the Dolphins, and finished the year with 15 tackles. It appears he showed enough promise in 2017 to warrant a role on special teams this year , in addition to added depth at the linebacker position. However, his future with the team became a bit more hazy on Wednesday, when the Dolphins declined to exercise his fifth-year option.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Stephone Anthony is set to become a free agent in 2019.

The following players didn't have their 2019 options picked up and are now slated for free agency at the end of this season:



Pats DT Danny Shelton

Pats DT Malcom Brown

Pats WR Phillip Dorsett

Niners OL Laken Tomlinson

Dolphins LB Stephone Anthony

Ravens WR Breshad Perriman — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) May 2, 2018

If Anthony balls out in 2018, there is always the possibility the Dolphins will re-sign the 25-year old linebacker. But for now, his future with the team is in jeopardy.