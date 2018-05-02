Dolphins schedule rookie minicamp, finalizing offseason program

The NFL announced the finalized offseason training program dates for the 32 teams in the league on Wednesday. Included in that announcement was the last remaining event for the Miami Dolphins to make it onto the schedule, the team’s rookie minicamp. A three-day event for the newly drafted or signed undrafted prospects, Miami has used the time the last two years as an introduction to life in the NFL and a chance to do classroom work. There was minimal on-field practice time.

The team is currently in the second phase of the offseason training program, progressing to on-field, individual workouts for the veterans. These workouts are voluntary, and follow two weeks of conditioning.

The Miami Dolphins report back to work on Monday, officially kicking off their offseason training program. The program is a voluntary workout session, spread over nine weeks, but most of the players are expected to attend. The program runs through phases from Monday through the middle of June.

In three weeks, the Dolphins will then move into phase three of the program, while will allow them to hold 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 team practices, but without live contact. This period will include the ten days of OTAs as well as the veteran minicamp. The Dolphins will hold their first OTA from May 22-24, their second from May 29-31, and their final one from June 11-14. The mandatory minicamp will be June 5-7.

The Dolphins’ newly scheduled rookie minicamp will be May 11-13. Expected attendees include the teams eight drafted players along with the undrafted free agents they have signed. The drafted players are:

R1.11 (11): Minkah Fitzpatrick, S, Alabama

R2.10 (42): Mike Gesicki, TE, Penn State

R3.9 (73): Jerome Baker, LB, Ohio State

R4.23 (123) (from CLE via CAR): Durham Smythe, TE, Notre Dame

R4.31 (131) (from NE via PHI): Kalen Ballage, RB, Arizona State

R6.35 (209) (from LAR via KC): Cornell Armstrong, DB, Southern Miss

R7.9 (227) (from SF): Quentin Poling, LB, Ohio

R7.11 (229): Jason Sanders, K, New Mexico

The players Miami is believed to have signed to UDFA contracts - though the team has not released an official report of the signings - include:

Connor Hilland - Guard

Quincy Redmond - Defensive end

David Steinmetz - Tackle/Guard

Jamiyus Pittman - Defensive tackle

Claudy Mathieu - Defensive end

Mike McCray - Linebacker

Buddy Howell - Running back

Jalen Davis - Cornerback

Anthony Moten - Defensive tackle

Lucas Gravelle - Long snapper

Greg Joseph - Kicker