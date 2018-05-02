Dolphins hitting the field in Phase 2 of offseason training program

The Miami Dolphins are well into the offseason training program, a voluntary period of workouts for the veteran players. The Dolphins have moved into the second portion of the structured program, which will allow the team to get onto the field for the first time.

And, as they have moved into it, the Dolphins have released some images of the workouts via their Twitter account:

This three-week phase of the program allows for on-field workouts, with individual player instruction and drills. Teams can also hold “separates” practices - basically, no live contact and no team offense versus defense drills.

Week six through nine of the offseason program will feature 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 team practices, but without live contact. This period will include the ten days of OTAs as well as the veteran minicamp. The Dolphins will hold their first OTA from May 22-24, their second from May 29-31, and their final one from June 11-14. The mandatory minicamp will be June 5-7.

Miami will also hold a rookie minicamp.