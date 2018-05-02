Yahoo Sports Presents: Behind the Scenes with the Miami Dolphins’ Scouting Department

A life of a NFL Scout isn’t easy. The entire draft process is a long, tumultuous road that often goes unnoticed. Yahoo Sports and the Miami Dolphins teamed up to give fans a behind the scenes look at the NFL Draft process, following the Dolphins from July 2017 to last week’s NFL draft in Austin, Texas. These articles shed the light on just how rigorous the life of a NFL scout is, and all the work that goes on behind-the-scenes.

.@YahooSports exclusive: The Secret Life of Scouts. The @MiamiDolphins granted unique access to their college scouting staff the past year. Part 1 of a 10-part series on the process of how 1,504 players becomes 8 picks: https://t.co/pEQmSU9C8i pic.twitter.com/xSxhns6ECo — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) May 2, 2018

Great work by Pete Thamel and the entire Yahoo Sports team.

