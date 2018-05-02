Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Tom Brady opens up about continuing playing, relationship with Bill Belichick, Super Bowl 52 - Pats Pulpit

New England’s passer spoke at a conference yesterday.





Alternate 2018 Jets Draft - Gang Green Nation

Mock drafts are fun, but making your picks right alongside Mike Maccagnan is heaven for a draft hog like myself.





AFC East Roundup: 2018 NFL Draft recap - Buffalo Rumblings

All of the teams come out of the draft with positives.

AFC NORTH:

Five takeaways from the Ravens’ 2018 NFL Draft class - Baltimore Beatdown

The 2018 NFL Draft is now in the rear view mirror, and the Baltimore Ravens had an extremely interesting three days. On day one, they stole the show. First, they moved back twice, and eventually...





You can never have too many heirs to the throne of the Steelers QB - Behind the Steel Curtain

Will Mason Rudolph, the Steelers third-round pick out of Oklahoma State, become a legit heir apparent to Ben Roethlisberger? It's too soon to tell, but with this pick coming just one season after the drafting of Josh Dobbs, Pittsburgh is obviously not putting all of its eggs in one basket.





NFL Draft 2018: How two picks could forever change the AFC North - Cincy Jungle

Baker Mayfield and Lamar Jackson are not just terrific athletes with big arms; they are players whose style of play could change the tides in the AFC North.





Alonzo Highsmith on Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, NFL Draft quarterbacks - Dawgs By Nature

Cleveland’s Vice President of Player Personnel provided intimate details on the team’s quarterback draft process

AFC SOUTH:

2018 NFL Free Agency: Alfred Blue Re-Signs With Texans - Battle Red Blog

Blue will be back for his fifth season with the team.





Where the Titans new draft picks fit on the roster - Music City Miracles

How the rookie class will fit in and why the Titans strategy in free agency made those draft day trades possible.





Jaguars cut Jaelen Strong - Big Cat Country

The Jacksonville Jaguars have cut veteran wide receiver Jaelen Strong, according to Mike Kaye of First Coast News.





Colts Fans’ Prayers Answered: Reggie Wayne Joining Coaching Staff - Stampede Blue

Reggie Wayne is joining the Colts’ coaching staff as a volunteer.

AFC WEST:

2018 NFL Draft winners and losers: Denver Broncos won - Mile High Report

The Denver Broncos are viewed as winners in the 2018 NFL Draft rather than losers. How good is that to hear for a change?





Defense and Depth Highlight Successful Chargers Draft Strategy - Bolts From The Blue

General Manager Tom Telesco left the 2018 Draft with a strong class of players who should each make an immediate impact this season.





Look: Two wide receivers Raiders acquired during the draft take the field - Silver And Black Pride

There were two types of receivers the Raiders needed coming into this draft -- a speedy slot guy/return specialist and a big deep threat. They got one on day one of the draft and the other on day...





When does Brett Veach expect each Kansas City Chiefs draft pick to play in 2018? - Arrowhead Pride

It is probably the hardest question to answer but the one on every Kansas City Chiefs fan’s mind.

NFC EAST:

Dave Gettleman: Giants had one “very reasonable offer” for No. 2 pick - Big Blue View

GM wanted Saquon Barkley more than extra picks, though





Nelson Agholor’s 5th-year option picked up by Eagles - Bleeding Green Nation

Nelly won’t be an unrestricted free agent after 2018.





Cowboys draft 2018: The Cowboys put on a clinic on how to find value in their picks - Blogging The Boys

One thing is pretty clear, the Cowboys found a ton of value in their picks this year.





Redskins release DT Terrell McClain - Hogs Haven

Another successful signing of a former Dallas Cowboy!

NFC NORTH:

Packers release quarterback Joe Callahan after two seasons in Green Bay - Acme Packing Company

The Packers are now back down to four QBs after reportedly agreeing to a deal with an undrafted rookie.





4 things to know about new Lions running back Kerryon Johnson - Pride Of Detroit

Just about everyone is high on Kerryon. Especially the War Eagles.





Where is the Pass Rush? - Windy City Gridiron

The Bears tied with 3 other teams to come in 7th in sacks in 2017. Do they have enough firepower to get there again in 2018?





Hello, Newman: Minnesota Vikings bring Terence Newman back for 2018 - Daily Norseman

It was rumored, but now it’s official

NFC SOUTH:

Experts who slandered 2017 Saints draft slandering 2018 Saints draft class - Canal Street Chronicles

We’re shocked. Stunned, even.





Atlanta Falcons have easy fixes to solve defensive tackle depth - The Falcoholic

Plenty of capable veterans are still waiting on a gig.





The truth is, we know nothing about the players that just got drafted - Cat Scratch Reader

Whenever a draft selection is made, fans react and analysts grade. Those rapid reactions often turn out to be misguided.





Bucs launch investigation into a tweet that threatened Jason Licht - Bucs Nation

People are getting out of hand. Buccaneers fan threatens Jason Licht.

NFC WEST:

49ers to hold preseason joint practices with Texans - Niners Nation

This will shake up training camp a little bit.





The Arizona Cardinals 2018 Draft Class was special - Revenge of the Birds

The Cardinals 2018 class is one that you rarely see... On paper.





Why Shaquem Griffin’s fast 40 time at the combine was inaccurate - Field Gulls

When the Seattle Seahawks drafted Shaquem Griffin Saturday in the fifth round of the NFL Draft, fans exploded with happiness for him and the talents he brings to the table as a linebacker. In...





2018 LA Rams NFL Draft recap: A common sense draft - Turf Show Times

It wasn’t sexy, but it might just set the Rams up for success.