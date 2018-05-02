Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Tom Brady opens up about continuing playing, relationship with Bill Belichick, Super Bowl 52 - Pats Pulpit
New England’s passer spoke at a conference yesterday.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Alternate 2018 Jets Draft - Gang Green Nation
Mock drafts are fun, but making your picks right alongside Mike Maccagnan is heaven for a draft hog like myself.
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
AFC East Roundup: 2018 NFL Draft recap - Buffalo Rumblings
All of the teams come out of the draft with positives.
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Five takeaways from the Ravens’ 2018 NFL Draft class - Baltimore Beatdown
The 2018 NFL Draft is now in the rear view mirror, and the Baltimore Ravens had an extremely interesting three days. On day one, they stole the show. First, they moved back twice, and eventually...
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
You can never have too many heirs to the throne of the Steelers QB - Behind the Steel Curtain
Will Mason Rudolph, the Steelers third-round pick out of Oklahoma State, become a legit heir apparent to Ben Roethlisberger? It's too soon to tell, but with this pick coming just one season after the drafting of Josh Dobbs, Pittsburgh is obviously not putting all of its eggs in one basket.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
NFL Draft 2018: How two picks could forever change the AFC North - Cincy Jungle
Baker Mayfield and Lamar Jackson are not just terrific athletes with big arms; they are players whose style of play could change the tides in the AFC North.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Alonzo Highsmith on Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, NFL Draft quarterbacks - Dawgs By Nature
Cleveland’s Vice President of Player Personnel provided intimate details on the team’s quarterback draft process
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
2018 NFL Free Agency: Alfred Blue Re-Signs With Texans - Battle Red Blog
Blue will be back for his fifth season with the team.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Where the Titans new draft picks fit on the roster - Music City Miracles
How the rookie class will fit in and why the Titans strategy in free agency made those draft day trades possible.
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Jaguars cut Jaelen Strong - Big Cat Country
The Jacksonville Jaguars have cut veteran wide receiver Jaelen Strong, according to Mike Kaye of First Coast News.
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Colts Fans’ Prayers Answered: Reggie Wayne Joining Coaching Staff - Stampede Blue
Reggie Wayne is joining the Colts’ coaching staff as a volunteer.
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
2018 NFL Draft winners and losers: Denver Broncos won - Mile High Report
The Denver Broncos are viewed as winners in the 2018 NFL Draft rather than losers. How good is that to hear for a change?
San Diego Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Defense and Depth Highlight Successful Chargers Draft Strategy - Bolts From The Blue
General Manager Tom Telesco left the 2018 Draft with a strong class of players who should each make an immediate impact this season.
Oakland Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Look: Two wide receivers Raiders acquired during the draft take the field - Silver And Black Pride
There were two types of receivers the Raiders needed coming into this draft -- a speedy slot guy/return specialist and a big deep threat. They got one on day one of the draft and the other on day...
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
When does Brett Veach expect each Kansas City Chiefs draft pick to play in 2018? - Arrowhead Pride
It is probably the hardest question to answer but the one on every Kansas City Chiefs fan’s mind.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Dave Gettleman: Giants had one “very reasonable offer” for No. 2 pick - Big Blue View
GM wanted Saquon Barkley more than extra picks, though
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Nelson Agholor’s 5th-year option picked up by Eagles - Bleeding Green Nation
Nelly won’t be an unrestricted free agent after 2018.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Cowboys draft 2018: The Cowboys put on a clinic on how to find value in their picks - Blogging The Boys
One thing is pretty clear, the Cowboys found a ton of value in their picks this year.
Washington Redskins (via Hogs Haven)
Redskins release DT Terrell McClain - Hogs Haven
Another successful signing of a former Dallas Cowboy!
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Packers release quarterback Joe Callahan after two seasons in Green Bay - Acme Packing Company
The Packers are now back down to four QBs after reportedly agreeing to a deal with an undrafted rookie.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
4 things to know about new Lions running back Kerryon Johnson - Pride Of Detroit
Just about everyone is high on Kerryon. Especially the War Eagles.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
Where is the Pass Rush? - Windy City Gridiron
The Bears tied with 3 other teams to come in 7th in sacks in 2017. Do they have enough firepower to get there again in 2018?
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Hello, Newman: Minnesota Vikings bring Terence Newman back for 2018 - Daily Norseman
It was rumored, but now it’s official
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Experts who slandered 2017 Saints draft slandering 2018 Saints draft class - Canal Street Chronicles
We’re shocked. Stunned, even.
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Atlanta Falcons have easy fixes to solve defensive tackle depth - The Falcoholic
Plenty of capable veterans are still waiting on a gig.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
The truth is, we know nothing about the players that just got drafted - Cat Scratch Reader
Whenever a draft selection is made, fans react and analysts grade. Those rapid reactions often turn out to be misguided.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Bucs launch investigation into a tweet that threatened Jason Licht - Bucs Nation
People are getting out of hand. Buccaneers fan threatens Jason Licht.
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers to hold preseason joint practices with Texans - Niners Nation
This will shake up training camp a little bit.
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
The Arizona Cardinals 2018 Draft Class was special - Revenge of the Birds
The Cardinals 2018 class is one that you rarely see... On paper.
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Why Shaquem Griffin’s fast 40 time at the combine was inaccurate - Field Gulls
When the Seattle Seahawks drafted Shaquem Griffin Saturday in the fifth round of the NFL Draft, fans exploded with happiness for him and the talents he brings to the table as a linebacker. In...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
2018 LA Rams NFL Draft recap: A common sense draft - Turf Show Times
It wasn’t sexy, but it might just set the Rams up for success.