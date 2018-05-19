Phinsider Radio - Interview w/ Greg Camarillo, sports betting, and twisted humor

This week on Phinsider Radio, former Miami Dolphins WR Greg Camarillo joins us. We all remember where we were on December 16, 2007 when Camarillo caught a 64-yard touchdown pass from Cleo Lemon in overtime against the Baltimore Ravens, clinching the Miami Dolphins’ first and only win of the 2007 NFL season. Hear his take on the story and some behind-the-scenes scoop surrounding that dreadful season.

We also discuss the implications of the Supreme Court’s landmark gambling decision this past week, which allows states to decide whether or not sports gambling is legal. It’s opened up a lot of possibilities, including potential to bet in real time at home or at the stadium. What does this mean for the future of the sport? We debate.

Towards the end of the show, we touch a bit on the rookies and their introduction to the team this past week. Since it’s the offseason, we also mix in some twisted humor and conversation. We have to keep you entertained somehow, so we let the conversation flow and just went with wherever it took us.

Tune in this week on Phinsider Radio to hear Camarillo speak about the 1-15 season, our take on sports betting and a bit of twisted humor!