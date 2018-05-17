90-in-90 Miami Dolphins roster breakdown: Buddy Howell

We are on to day four of our 90-in-90 series, an annual look at the Miami Dolphins’ roster. Every day we take a look at another player on the team’s offseason roster, breaking down what they did in 2017, why they could progress in 2018, why they could regress in 2018, and whether we think they will make the regular season 53-man roster.

We have already covered wide receiver Leonte Carroo, punter Matt Haack, and safety T.J. McDonald. We move on to part four with undrafted free agent running back Buddy Howell.

2017 Review

Howell spent four years at Florida Atlantic before signing with the Dolphins following this year’s Draft. As as senior in 2017, he carried the ball 112 times for 740 yards with five touchdown. At FAU’s Pro-Day, he ran a 4.55-second, 40-yard dash, with 19 reps on the 225-pound bench press, along with a 27-1/2 inch vertical.

Why he will progress

Howell will be looking to prove himself. Running back is one of the quickest positions to settle into as a professional, so Howell should be able to make that adjustment. With NFL coaching and time - given the players in front of him on the depth chart, Howell will have time - he should be able to develop.

Why he will regress

Coming from Conference USA, Howell has not necessarily seen the biggest and fastest of the college football ranks. Even as it is the easiest position with which to make the adjustment to the NFL, Howell will still need time to get used to the speed - especially when a hole appears then disappears in the line of scrimmage. He also has to add in a pass-catching ability, having only caught ten passes for 96 yards in his college career, including no receptions as a senior.

Chances of making the 53-man roster

Howell is buried on the depth chart behind Kenyan Drake, Frank Gore, Kalen Ballage, Senorise Perry, and Brandon Radcliff at this point. He has to make an impression early in training camp, and then he is likely a practice squad player in 2018.