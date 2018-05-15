How was the Miami Dolphins’ roster built?

As fans of the Miami Dolphins, we often hear - and talk - about the team’s roster, and how they have spent too much in the past on free agents, or how they do not draft well. Today, I decided to take a look at the team’s roster, breaking it down by how players were acquired. Are there more draft picks on the roster than we realize? Are they really doing a poor job of finding young talent? Are they over-spending to bring in free agents?

Obviously, there is some adjustment to this post from last year, when it would have included a big-money free agent like Ndamukong Suh. However, it also would have included drafted players like Mike Pouncey, Jarvis Landry, and Jay Ajayi, so it seems like it offsets to some degree.

How are the 2018 Miami Dolphins built? Time to take a look:

(Note: If a player joined the Dolphins, then became a free agent and ultimately re-signed with the team, I listed his original acquisition. For example William Hayes was originally acquired via a trade, then was a free agent this offseason before returning to Miami. He is listed as a trade acquisition.)

(Bold players are presumed starters (including nickel cornerback); italics indicate key contributors as reserve or special teams.)

Drafted Players (30)

Walt Aikens , defensive back - 4th round, 2014

, defensive back - 4th round, 2014 Cornell Armstrong , cornerback - 6th round, 2018

, cornerback - 6th round, 2018 Isaac Asiata , guard - 5th round, 2017

, guard - 5th round, 2017 Jerome Baker , linebacker - 3rd round, 2018

Kalen Ballage , running back - 4th round, 2018

, running back - 4th round, 2018 Leonte Carroo , wide receiver - 3rd round, 2016

, wide receiver - 3rd round, 2016 Kenyan Drake , running back - 3rd round, 2016

Thomas Duarte , tight end - 7th round, 2016

, tight end - 7th round, 2016 Minkah Fitzpatrick , safety - 1st round, 2018

Isaiah Ford , wide receiver - 7th round, 2017

, wide receiver - 7th round, 2017 Mike Gesicki , tight end - 2nd round, 2018

Davon Godchaux , defensive tackle - 5th round, 2017

Jakeem Grant , wide receiver - 6th round, 2016

, wide receiver - 6th round, 2016 Charles Harris , defensive end - 1st round, 2017

, defensive end - 1st round, 2017 Xavien Howard , cornerback - 2nd round, 2016

Ja’Wuan James, tackle - 1st round, 2014

Reshad Jones , safety - 5th round, 2010

Tony Lippett , cornerback - 5th round, 2015

, cornerback - 5th round, 2015 Jordan Lucas , defensive back - 6th round, 2016

, defensive back - 6th round, 2016 Bobby McCain , cornerback - 5th round, 2015

Raekwon McMillan , linebacker - 2nd round, 2017

DeVante Parker , wide receiver - 1st round, 2015

Jordan Phillips , defensive tackle - 2nd round, 2015

Quentin Poling , linebacker - 7th round, 2018

, linebacker - 7th round, 2018 Jason Sanders , kicker - 7th round, 2018

Durham Smythe , tight end - 4th round, 2018

, tight end - 4th round, 2018 Cordrea Tankersley , cornerback - 3rd round, 2017

Ryan Tannehill , quarterback - 1st round, 2012

Vincent Taylor , defensive tackle - 6th round, 2017

, defensive tackle - 6th round, 2017 Laremy Tunsil , tackle - 1st round, 2016

Undrafted Free Agents (25)

Chase Allen , linebacker - 2017

, linebacker - 2017 Johnathan Alston , wide receiver - 2018

, wide receiver - 2018 Cayson Collins , linebacker - 2018

, linebacker - 2018 Jalen Davis , cornerback - 2018

, cornerback - 2018 John Denney , long snapper - 2005

Lucas Gravelle , long snapper - 2018

, long snapper - 2018 Matt Haack , punter - 2017

Connor Hilland, center - 2018

Buddy Howell, running back - 2018

Mike Hull , linebacker - 2015

, linebacker - 2015 Greg Joseph, kicker - 2018

Malcolm Lewis , wide receiver - 2017

, wide receiver - 2017 Cameron Malveaux , defensive end - 2017

, defensive end - 2017 Claudy Mathieu, defensive end - 2018

Mike McCray , linebacker - 2018

, linebacker - 2018 Torry McTyer , cornerback - 2017

, cornerback - 2017 Drew Morgan , wide receiver - 2017

, wide receiver - 2017 Anthony Moten, defensive tackle - 2018

Francis Owusu , wide receiver - 2017

, wide receiver - 2017 Jamiyus Pittman , defensive tackle - 2018

, defensive tackle - 2018 Quincy Redmon , defensive end - 2018

, defensive end - 2018 Rashawn Scott , wide receiver - 2016

, wide receiver - 2016 Eric Smith , tackle - 2017

, tackle - 2017 Maurice Smith, safety - 2017

David Steinmetz , tackle - 2018

Free Agents (23)

Danny Amendola , wide receiver - 2018

Andre Branch , defensive end - 2016

Jake Brendel , center - 2016 (Practice Squad)

, center - 2016 (Practice Squad) Taveze Calhoun , cornerback - 2017 (Practice Squad)

, cornerback - 2017 (Practice Squad) Jesse Davis , guard - 2016 (Practice Squad)

David Fales , quarterback - 2017

, quarterback - 2017 Terence Garvin , linebacker - 2018

, linebacker - 2018 Frank Gore , running back - 2018

, running back - 2018 MarQueis Gray , tight end - 2016

, tight end - 2016 Sean Hickey , tackle - 2017

, tackle - 2017 Roubbens Joseph , tackle - 2018

, tackle - 2018 Ted Larsen , guard - 2017

, guard - 2017 T.J. McDonald , safety - 2017

Brock Osweiler , quarterback - 2018

, quarterback - 2018 Senorise Perry , running back - 2016 (Practice Squad)

, running back - 2016 (Practice Squad) Brandon Radcliff , running back - 2017 (Practice Squad)

, running back - 2017 (Practice Squad) Josh Sitton, guard - 2018

Zach Sterup, tackle - 2017

Cameron Wake , defensive end - 2009

Albert Wilson, wide receiver - 2018

Jonathan Woodard, defensive end - 2017 (Practice Squad)

Gabe Wright , defensive tackle - 2017 (Practice Squad)

, defensive tackle - 2017 (Practice Squad) Sam Young , offensive tackle - 2016

Trades / Waivers (11)

Thoughts

The Dolphins actually are built through the Draft and undrafted free agents more than I think most people would realize. They do have 23 players who were signed as free agents, but seven of those were signed to the practice squad before they were brought up for any impact on the active roster. This also includes players like Cameron Wake, who was a free agent because he had already signed as an undrafted free agent with the New York Giants before heading to the CFL. Not many of the free agents are huge money signings - again, with the move of Suh this year, that changed this - and the team is being more discerning when it comes to free agents now. They have been fairly effective in trades as well, with getting some key contributors for fairly decent value, including Alonso, Anthony, Hayes, Kilgore, Quinn, Spence, and Stills.