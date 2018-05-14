90-in-90 Miami Dolphins roster breakdown: Leonte Carroo

Every year, following the NFL Draft and the signing of undrafted free agents, we take a look at the Miami Dolphins’ roster player-by-player. We take a look at the player’s performance last year, where they could progress or regress in 2018, and what they chances of making the 2018 roster is. We work our way through the roster, one player, one day at a time.

We will start today with wide receiver Leonte Carroo, who could be facing a make-or-break training camp and preseason.

2017 Review

Entering his second season, Carroo was expected to be the fourth wide receiver on the depth chart, behind DeVante Parker, Jarvis Landry, and Kenny Stills. He played in 14 games, but was only targeted 12 times, catching seven passes for 69 yards. After trading up for the receiver in the 2016 Draft’s third round, Carroo has been passed on the depth chart by Miam’is sixth round pick that year, Jakeem Grant. Carroo’s 2017 season ended early when an emergency surgery. “As far as Carroo goes, we saw huge strides in practice, knowledge of the offense,” coach Adam Gase said at the time of the non-life-threatening surgery. “He didn’t get a lot of opportunity but I feel like the times that we put him in there weren’t errors. He was doing the right things. Now it’s just going to be the next step, the confidence level, making plays, taking full advantage of any opportunity you get.”

Why he will progress

Coming into his third season, Carroo should be ready to take that next step which usually comes at about this time in a career. The Dolphins seem to like Carroo, and they could use the preseason as a chance to get him more reps to continue his growth. He still has potential and could become more a part of the offense this year.

Why he will regress

The depth chart may be playing against Carroo’s playing time. Parker and Stills will be atop the position group, with free agent additions Danny Amendola and Albert Wilson likely filling Landry’s role as the primary slot receiver. Grant should see more playing time this year, as well. That leaves Carroo floating around the bottom of the position group, which could see him stuck as a special teams contributor more than anything else.

Chances of making the 53-man roster

Carroo might be a bubble player this summer, just based on the numbers game. Parker, Stills, Amendola, Wilson, and Grant are already five wide outs. Add in Isaiah Ford coming back from injury, and there could be a battle for the sixth spot on the roster, at a position the Dolphins have only been carrying five players. Carroo feels like a 50/50 guy right now, and has to have a strong summer to prove he should make the 53.