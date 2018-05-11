Dolphins preseason schedule finalized

The NFL announced on Friday the kickoff times for all of the league’s preseason games. Previously, the league had only listed the weeks in which each matchup would be played, but has now locked in the date and start time for each contest.
During the preseason, each team will play four games, with the two clubs participating in the annual Hall of Fame game, this year the Chicago Bears and Baltimore Ravens, playing a fifth game. The first game will primarily feature the younger players from each roster, the starters will likely play the first series. The second game will usually see the starters play a series or two, possibly staying on the field throughout the first quarter. Week three is traditionally the “dress rehearsal” game for every club, with full game plans developed and the starters playing throughout the first half and possibly returning after halftime to start the third quarter. The fourth week will again be turned over to the younger players, with coaches using it as a last chance to see a potential roster-bubble player before final cuts are made.
The Miami Dolphins schedule for the 2018 is:
2018 Dolphins Preseason Schedule
Week 1 - Thursday, August 9 - 7pm
vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 2 - Friday, August 17 - 7:30pm
@ Carolina Panthers
Week 3 - Saturday, August 25 - 7pm
vs. Baltimore Ravens
Week 4 - Thursday, August 30 - 7pm
@ Atlanta Falcons
2018 Dolphins Regular Season Schedule
Week 1
Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins, Sunday, September 9, 1pm
Week 2
Miami Dolphins at New York Jets, Sunday, September 16, 1pm
Week 3
Oakland Raiders at Miami Dolphins, Sunday, September 23, 1pm
Week 4
Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots, Sunday, September 30, 1pm
Week 5
Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7, 1pm
Week 6
Chicago Bears at Miami Dolphins, Sunday, October 14, 1pm
Week 7
Detroit Lions at Miami Dolphins, Sunday, October 21, 1pm
Week 8
Miami Dolphins at Houston Texans, Thursday, October 25, 8:20pm
Week 9
New York Jets at Miami Dolphins, Sunday, November 4, 1pm
Week 10
Miami Dolphins at Green Bay Packers, Sunday, November 11, 1pm
Week 11
BYE
Week 12
Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, November 25, 1pm
Week 13
Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins, Sunday, December 2, 1pm
Week 14
New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins, Sunday, December 9, 1pm
Week 15
Miami Dolphins at Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, December 16, 1pm
Week 16
Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins, Sunday, December 23, 1pm
Week 17
Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills, Sunday, December 30, 1pm
