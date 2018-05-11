Dolphins preseason schedule finalized

The NFL announced on Friday the kickoff times for all of the league’s preseason games. Previously, the league had only listed the weeks in which each matchup would be played, but has now locked in the date and start time for each contest.

During the preseason, each team will play four games, with the two clubs participating in the annual Hall of Fame game, this year the Chicago Bears and Baltimore Ravens, playing a fifth game. The first game will primarily feature the younger players from each roster, the starters will likely play the first series. The second game will usually see the starters play a series or two, possibly staying on the field throughout the first quarter. Week three is traditionally the “dress rehearsal” game for every club, with full game plans developed and the starters playing throughout the first half and possibly returning after halftime to start the third quarter. The fourth week will again be turned over to the younger players, with coaches using it as a last chance to see a potential roster-bubble player before final cuts are made.

The Miami Dolphins schedule for the 2018 is:

2018 Dolphins Preseason Schedule

Week 1 - Thursday, August 9 - 7pm

vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 2 - Friday, August 17 - 7:30pm

@ Carolina Panthers

Week 3 - Saturday, August 25 - 7pm

vs. Baltimore Ravens

Week 4 - Thursday, August 30 - 7pm

@ Atlanta Falcons

2018 Dolphins Regular Season Schedule

Week 1

Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins, Sunday, September 9, 1pm

Week 2

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets, Sunday, September 16, 1pm

Week 3

Oakland Raiders at Miami Dolphins, Sunday, September 23, 1pm

Week 4

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots, Sunday, September 30, 1pm

Week 5

Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7, 1pm

Week 6

Chicago Bears at Miami Dolphins, Sunday, October 14, 1pm

Week 7

Detroit Lions at Miami Dolphins, Sunday, October 21, 1pm

Week 8

Miami Dolphins at Houston Texans, Thursday, October 25, 8:20pm

Week 9

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins, Sunday, November 4, 1pm

Week 10

Miami Dolphins at Green Bay Packers, Sunday, November 11, 1pm

Week 11

BYE

Week 12

Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, November 25, 1pm

Week 13

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins, Sunday, December 2, 1pm

Week 14

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins, Sunday, December 9, 1pm

Week 15

Miami Dolphins at Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, December 16, 1pm

Week 16

Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins, Sunday, December 23, 1pm

Week 17

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills, Sunday, December 30, 1pm