Dolphins announce jersey numbers for rookies, new players, and some changes

The Miami Dolphins have announced the jersey numbers for their incoming rookie class, as well as for the veteran additions they made this spring. Included in the announcement was the change of numbers for three players on the roster.

These numbers are official, but players could change once cuts start happening later this summer.

2018 Draft Class

Minkah Fitzpatrick, safety - 29

Mike Gesicki, tight end - 88

Jerome Baker, linebacker - 55

Durham Smythe, tight end - 46

Kalen Ballage, running back - 33

Cornell Armstrong, cornerback - 31

Quentin Poling, linebacker - 51

Jason Sanders, kicker - 7

2018 Undrafted Free Agents

Johnathan Alston, cornerback - 41

Cayson Collins, linebacker - 53

Jalen Davis, cornerback - 1

Lucas Gravelle, long snapper - 49

Connor Hilland, center - 61

Buddy Howell, running back - 38

Greg Joseph, kicker - 5

Claudy Mathieu, defensive end - 60

Mike McCray, linebacker - 58

Anthony Moten, defensive tackle - 43

Jamiyus Pittman, defensive tackle - 65

Quincy Redmon, defensive end - 66

David Steinmetz, tackle - 69

Veteran Additions

Danny Amendola, wide receiver - 80

Gavin Escobar, tight end - 89

Frank Gore, running back - 21

Daniel Kilgore, center - 67

Brock Osweiler, quarterback - 8

Bryce Petty, quarterback - 14

Robert Quinn, defensive end - 94

Josh Sitton, guard - 71

Akeem Spence, defensive tackle - 93

Albert Wilson, wide receiver - 15

Number Changes

Isaiah Ford, wide receiver - 84 (from 15)

Matt Haack, punter - 2 (from 16)

Laremy Tunsil, tackle - 78 (from 67)