Dolphins announce undrafted free agent signings

The Miami Dolphins have announced the signing of 13 undrafted free agents. These players, along with the team’s draft class, will take part in the rookie minicamp starting on Friday and running through the weekend. The team will also host players on tryouts during the weekend, with the possibility to sign with the team with a strong showing.

The Dolphins’ undrafted free agent signings included eight players on defense, three on offense, and two special teams players. The players signed are:

Running back

Buddy Howell, FAU - played four years at FAU, appearing in 39 games with 16 starts. He carried the ball 463 times in his career, picking up 2,424 yards for a 5.2 yards-per-attempt average with 22 touchdowns. As a senior, he recorded 112 carries for 740 yards (6.6 average) with five touchdowns.

Tackle

David Steinmetz, Purdue - played three years at Rhode Island before being a graduate transfer to Purdue for the 2017 season. He appeared in 33 games with 31 starts at Rhode Island, playing both left and right tackle. At Purdue he started all 13 games in 2017 at right tackle.

Center

Connor Hilland, William & Mary - played four years at William & Mary, starting at left guard for all of them. He starting in 39 games, including 11 in 2017.

Defensive end

Claudy Mathieu, Notre Dame College (Ohio) - played four seasons at Notre Dame College, appearing in 42 games with 39 starts. He holds the school records for career sacks (26), tackles for loss (43.5), and forced fumbles (5). He recorded 191 tackles in his career.

Quincy Redmon, Fairmont State - played four years at Fairmont State, all as a starter. He appeared in 38 games with 36 starts, recording 169 career tackles, 19 sacks, eight passes defensed, four forced fumbles, and six fumble recoveries.

Defensive tackle

Anthony Moten, Miami - played four years at Miami, appearing in 45 games with four starts. He recorded 38 career tackles 1.5 sacks, and one pass defensed. In 2017, he played in nine games with 15 tackles, one tackle for loss, and one pass defensed.

Jamiyus Pittman, UCF - played four seasons at UCF, starting for three of them. He appeared in 49 games with 33 starts. He recorded 138 career tackles with 23.5 for a loss, 13 sacks, four passes defesned, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries. In 2017 he started all 12 games with 47 tackles and 4.5 sacks.

Linebacker

Cayson Collins, North Carolina - played four seasons at UNC, starting 16 times and with 33 other appearances. In 2017, he appeared in 11 games, with seven starts, recording 83 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

Mike McCray, Michigan - played three seasons at Michigan, starting for two of them. He played in 37 games with 25 starts, recording 162 tackles, 9.5 sacks, two interceptions, 12 passes defensed, and one forced fumble.

Cornerback

Johnathan Alston, North Carolina State - played four seasons at NC State, starting his career as a wide receiver before moving to cornerback after his junior season. He redshirted the 2016 season to continue to develop into a cornerback. In 2017, as a senior, he started all 13 games for NC State, recording 54 tackles, one sack, two interceptions and ten passes defensed.

Jalen Davis, Utah State - played four years at Utah State, serving as a starter for all four. He recorded 11 career receptions, the fourth most in team history, as well as school records in passes defensed. He was second in school history in games started with 49 and in interception return yards with 227. In 2017, he recorded five interceptions with three touchdowns, along with 20 passes defensed.

Long Snapper

Lucas Gravelle, TCU - spent a year at Erie (PA) Community College before two years at Washington State and his senior season at TCU. He played in 26 games at Washington State and all 14 games with TCU in 2017, recording three special teams tackles last year.

Kicker

Greg Joseph, FAU - played four years at FAU, finishing his college career as the school’s record hold in points (336), field goals (57), and extra points (165). He converted 71.4 percent of his field goals in each of his last two seasons.