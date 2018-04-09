The Phinsider Community 2018 NFL Mock Draft: Buffalo Bills, Pick #12

Hello Phinsider nation, and welcome to the Phinsider Community Mock Draft! Our mock draft will go through all 32 first-round selections and will be posted daily until the NFL Draft kicks off on April 26th.
The Buffalo Flaming Table Jumpers have the #12 pick, and let’s face it, most of us just hope they draft a horrible player. However, they have draft capital and it’s a distinct possibility they use it to move in front of us: there might not be a bleaker quarterback depth chart in the NFL, containing just AJ McCarron and Nathan Peterman. Buffalo could also use help along the OL, WR, DB, and in their personal lives, because they are all drunk savages.
Possible Picks
- CB Josh Jackson
- OT Mike McGlinchey
- OT Connor Williams
- CB Denzel Ward
- QB Lamar Jackson
- S Derwin James
Draft Results
- Cleveland Browns - Sam Darnold, QB, USC
- New York Giants - Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn St.
- New York Jets - Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA
- Cleveland Browns - Bradley Chubb, DE, NC St.
- Denver Broncos - Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming
- Indianapolis Colts - Quenton Nelson, OG, Notre Dame
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama
- Chicago Bears - Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech
- San Francisco 49ers - Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia
- Oakland Raiders - Vita Vea, DT, Washington
- Miami Dolphins - Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma
Poll
With the 12th pick in the 2018 Phinsider Community NFL Draft, the Buffalo Flaming Table Jumpers select...
This poll is closed
-
1%
Josh Jackson, CB, Iowa
-
15%
Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame
-
1%
Connor Williams, OT, Texas
-
16%
Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio St.
-
47%
Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville
-
18%
Derwin James, S, Florida St.
