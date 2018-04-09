The Phinsider Community 2018 NFL Mock Draft: Buffalo Bills, Pick #12

Hello Phinsider nation, and welcome to the Phinsider Community Mock Draft! Our mock draft will go through all 32 first-round selections and will be posted daily until the NFL Draft kicks off on April 26th.

The Buffalo Flaming Table Jumpers have the #12 pick, and let’s face it, most of us just hope they draft a horrible player. However, they have draft capital and it’s a distinct possibility they use it to move in front of us: there might not be a bleaker quarterback depth chart in the NFL, containing just AJ McCarron and Nathan Peterman. Buffalo could also use help along the OL, WR, DB, and in their personal lives, because they are all drunk savages.

Possible Picks

CB Josh Jackson

OT Mike McGlinchey

OT Connor Williams

CB Denzel Ward

QB Lamar Jackson

S Derwin James

Draft Results