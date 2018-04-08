The Phinsider Community 2018 NFL Mock Draft: Miami Dolphins, Pick #11

Hello Phinsider nation, and welcome to the Phinsider Community Mock Draft! Our mock draft will go through all 32 first-round selections and will be posted daily until the NFL Draft kicks off on April 26th. The Miami Dolphins are now on the clock...

The Dolphins 2017 season was lackluster as it was pretty much over before the season started. Ryan Tannehill re-injured his knee and was lost for the season and when you lose your starting quarterback that early, it really knocks the wind out of everyone’s sails. The Dolphins brought in Jay Cutler, who some argued would be better than Tannehill, but that experiment failed. The Dolphins are looking to add a quarterback in the draft and with a certain one still on the board, I already see how this poll will play out.

Possible Picks

CB Josh Jackson

DT Da’Ron Payne

CB Denzel Ward

QB Baker Mayfield

QB Lamar Jackson

S Derwin James

Draft Results