 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Phinsider Community 2018 NFL Mock Draft: Miami Dolphins, Pick #11

New, comments

With the eleventh pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins select...

By Kdog92
/ new
NFL: Combine Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Hello Phinsider nation, and welcome to the Phinsider Community Mock Draft! Our mock draft will go through all 32 first-round selections and will be posted daily until the NFL Draft kicks off on April 26th. The Miami Dolphins are now on the clock...

The Dolphins 2017 season was lackluster as it was pretty much over before the season started. Ryan Tannehill re-injured his knee and was lost for the season and when you lose your starting quarterback that early, it really knocks the wind out of everyone’s sails. The Dolphins brought in Jay Cutler, who some argued would be better than Tannehill, but that experiment failed. The Dolphins are looking to add a quarterback in the draft and with a certain one still on the board, I already see how this poll will play out.

Possible Picks

  • CB Josh Jackson
  • DT Da’Ron Payne
  • CB Denzel Ward
  • QB Baker Mayfield
  • QB Lamar Jackson
  • S Derwin James

Draft Results

  1. Cleveland Browns - Sam Darnold, QB, USC
  2. New York Giants - Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn St.
  3. New York Jets - Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA
  4. Cleveland Browns - Bradley Chubb, DE, NC St.
  5. Denver Broncos - Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming
  6. Indianapolis Colts - Quenton Nelson, OG, Notre Dame
  7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama
  8. Chicago Bears - Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech
  9. San Francisco 49ers - Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia
  10. Oakland Raiders - Vita Vea, DT, Washington

Poll

With the 11th pick in the 2018 Phinsider Community NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins select...

This poll is closed

  • 1%
    Josh Jackson, CB, Iowa
    (69 votes)
  • 6%
    Da’Ron Payne, DT, Alabama
    (251 votes)
  • 6%
    Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio St.
    (217 votes)
  • 55%
    Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma
    (1983 votes)
  • 6%
    Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville
    (248 votes)
  • 22%
    Derwin James, S, Florida St.
    (824 votes)
3592 votes total Vote Now

Loading comments...