The Phinsider Community 2018 NFL Mock Draft: Miami Dolphins, Pick #11

Hello Phinsider nation, and welcome to the Phinsider Community Mock Draft! Our mock draft will go through all 32 first-round selections and will be posted daily until the NFL Draft kicks off on April 26th. The Miami Dolphins are now on the clock...
The Dolphins 2017 season was lackluster as it was pretty much over before the season started. Ryan Tannehill re-injured his knee and was lost for the season and when you lose your starting quarterback that early, it really knocks the wind out of everyone’s sails. The Dolphins brought in Jay Cutler, who some argued would be better than Tannehill, but that experiment failed. The Dolphins are looking to add a quarterback in the draft and with a certain one still on the board, I already see how this poll will play out.
Possible Picks
- CB Josh Jackson
- DT Da’Ron Payne
- CB Denzel Ward
- QB Baker Mayfield
- QB Lamar Jackson
- S Derwin James
Draft Results
- Cleveland Browns - Sam Darnold, QB, USC
- New York Giants - Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn St.
- New York Jets - Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA
- Cleveland Browns - Bradley Chubb, DE, NC St.
- Denver Broncos - Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming
- Indianapolis Colts - Quenton Nelson, OG, Notre Dame
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama
- Chicago Bears - Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech
- San Francisco 49ers - Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia
- Oakland Raiders - Vita Vea, DT, Washington
Poll
With the 11th pick in the 2018 Phinsider Community NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins select...
This poll is closed
-
1%
Josh Jackson, CB, Iowa
-
6%
Da’Ron Payne, DT, Alabama
-
6%
Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio St.
-
55%
Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma
-
6%
Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville
-
22%
Derwin James, S, Florida St.
