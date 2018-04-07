The Phinsider Community 2018 NFL Mock Draft: Oakland Raiders, Pick #10

Hello Phinsider nation, and welcome to the Phinsider Community Mock Draft! Our mock draft will go through all 32 first-round selections and will be posted daily until the NFL Draft kicks off on April 26th. The Oakland Raiders are now on the clock...

The Raiders severely disappointed fans in one of the teams’ final seasons playing in the Bay Area. With only a season or two left before the big move to Las Vegas, players and coaches alike are hoping to deliver a deep playoff run to a fan base that badly deserves one. With that said, those in the Oakland front office believe the team can win now, so don’t be surprised if they draft accordingly.

Possible Picks

DT Vita Vea

DT Da’Ron Payne

CB Denzel Ward

CB Josh Jackson

DE Marcus Davenport

S Derwin James

Draft Results