The Phinsider Community 2018 NFL Mock Draft: Oakland Raiders, Pick #10

Hello Phinsider nation, and welcome to the Phinsider Community Mock Draft! Our mock draft will go through all 32 first-round selections and will be posted daily until the NFL Draft kicks off on April 26th. The Oakland Raiders are now on the clock...
The Raiders severely disappointed fans in one of the teams’ final seasons playing in the Bay Area. With only a season or two left before the big move to Las Vegas, players and coaches alike are hoping to deliver a deep playoff run to a fan base that badly deserves one. With that said, those in the Oakland front office believe the team can win now, so don’t be surprised if they draft accordingly.
Possible Picks
- DT Vita Vea
- DT Da’Ron Payne
- CB Denzel Ward
- CB Josh Jackson
- DE Marcus Davenport
- S Derwin James
Draft Results
- Cleveland Browns - Sam Darnold, QB, USC
- New York Giants - Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn St.
- New York Jets - Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA
- Cleveland Browns - Bradley Chubb, DE, NC St.
- Denver Broncos - Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming
- Indianapolis Colts - Quenton Nelson, OG, Notre Dame
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama
- Chicago Bears - Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech
- San Francisco 49ers - Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia
Poll
With the 10th pick in the 2018 Phinsider Community NFL Draft, the Oakland Raiders select...
This poll is closed
-
35%
Vita Vea, DT, Washington
-
4%
Da’Ron Payne, DT, Alabama
-
27%
Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio St.
-
3%
Josh Jackson, CB, Iowa
-
4%
Marcus Davenport, DE, UTSA
-
25%
Derwin James, S, Florida St.
Loading comments...