Phinsider Radio - Breaking down the cornerback and safety prospects in the Draft

After discussing the linebacker and tight end positions over the past two weeks, the Phinsider Radio Crew is back to talk about prospects in the secondary. Like we have been doing with the other position groups, we take a look at guys in the first round and then more in the middle rounds.

We dive into analysis for Minkah Fitzpatrick, DErwin James and Mike Hughes. While Hughes would be more of a second round pick, he’s still in the discussion as someone who can be a dynamite player for the Miami Dolphins. Who is the best choice…and is one of them the apple of the Miami Dolphins’ eye? Tune in to find out.

For the middle rounds, we look at Ronnie Harrison, Jeremy Reaves and Isaiah Oliver. Which one of these players can fill the hybrid role that Miami is looking for? We let you know who Miami should draft if they miss out on any of the top players in the secondary.

We also talk for a short while about the latest news around the NFL. This includes the Rams and their continued assembly of the ‘Dream Team,’ the Patriots stockpiling draft picks, the Tennessee Titans uniforms and more.

Tune in today to listen to the best Miami Dolphins podcast on the internet today!