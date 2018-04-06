Dolphins visit with Lamar Jackson

It is no surprise that when the Dolphins meet with the top quarterback prospects in this year’s draft, they bring their Hall of Fame quarterback along for the ride. Today was no different, and when Miami summoned former Heisman trophy winner Lamar Jackson to Davie, Dan Marino wasn’t far behind.

Per Sirius XM’s Craig Mish, the Dolphins held a private workout with Lamar Jackson on Friday afternoon, and the GOAT was there to watch.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson is at Dolphins camp in Davie today. Dan Marino is there too, working with Jackson I’m told. — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) April 6, 2018

It is uncertain how serious the Dolphins are at drafting a quarterback in round one. But if all of the “big-4” quarterbacks go early in round one, Lamar Jackson is one hell of a consolation prize. During his tenure at Louisville, Jackson threw for 9.043 yards and 69 touchdowns. He also added an additional 4,132 yards on the ground, in addition to 50 touchdowns. Jackson is literally a human highlight reel, and with the right coaching, will be one of the league’s top quarterbacks for years to come.