The Phinsider Community 2018 NFL Mock Draft: San Francisco 49ers, Pick #9

The San Francisco 49ers are now on the clock...

The 49ers are a young team that is on the rise. After trading for their franchise QB in Jimmy Garoppolo, the 49ers looked like a different team. I think with needs on both sides of the ball, this pick is really up in the air. Also to keep in mind, if these QBs really do go early in this draft, an elite prospect will be here for them. The 49ers are in a really good spot here to either get an elite prospect or trade down for a king’s ransom.

Possible Picks

DT Vita Vea

CB Denzel Ward

LB Roquan Smith

WR Calvin Ridley

CB Josh Jackson

DE Marcus Davenport

Draft Results