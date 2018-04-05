The Phinsider Community 2018 NFL Mock Draft: Chicago Bears, Pick #8

Hello Phinsider nation, and welcome to the Phinsider Community Mock Draft! Our mock draft will go through all 32 first-round selections and will be posted daily until the NFL Draft kicks off on April 26th. The Chicago Bears are now on the clock...
The Bears may have ended with a 5 - 11 record, but it appears they have finally found their franchise quarterback in Mitchell Trubisky. They hired Matt Nagy as their head coach who took over play calling duties near the end of the 2017 season for the Kansas City Chiefs. The Bears could use some weapons for their young quarterback but could also use some help on the defensive side of the ball.
Possible Picks
- LB Tremaine Edmunds
- CB Denzel Ward
- LB Roquan Smith
- WR Calvin Ridley
- CB Josh Jackson
- DE Marcus Davenport
Draft Results
- Cleveland Browns - Sam Darnold, QB, USC
- New York Giants - Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn St.
- New York Jets - Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA
- Cleveland Browns - Bradley Chubb, DE, NC St.
- Denver Broncos - Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming
- Indianapolis Colts - Quenton Nelson, OG, Notre Dame
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama
Poll
With the 8th pick in the 2018 Phinsider Community Mock Draft, the Chicago Bears select...
This poll is closed
-
35%
Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech
-
23%
Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio St.
-
15%
Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia
-
16%
Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama
-
3%
Josh Jackson, CB, Iowa
-
5%
Marcus Davenport, DE, UTSA
