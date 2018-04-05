The Phinsider Community 2018 NFL Mock Draft: Chicago Bears, Pick #8

Hello Phinsider nation, and welcome to the Phinsider Community Mock Draft! Our mock draft will go through all 32 first-round selections and will be posted daily until the NFL Draft kicks off on April 26th. The Chicago Bears are now on the clock...

The Bears may have ended with a 5 - 11 record, but it appears they have finally found their franchise quarterback in Mitchell Trubisky. They hired Matt Nagy as their head coach who took over play calling duties near the end of the 2017 season for the Kansas City Chiefs. The Bears could use some weapons for their young quarterback but could also use some help on the defensive side of the ball.

Possible Picks

LB Tremaine Edmunds

CB Denzel Ward

LB Roquan Smith

WR Calvin Ridley

CB Josh Jackson

DE Marcus Davenport

Draft Results