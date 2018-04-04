The Phinsider Community 2018 NFL Mock Draft: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Pick #7

Hello Phinsider nation, and welcome to the Phinsider Community Mock Draft! Our mock draft will go through all 32 first-round selections and will be posted daily until the NFL Draft kicks off on April 26th. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are now on the clock...

The Buccaneers had a severely disappointing 5-11 season last year, as the team went into 2017 with playoff expectations. Unfortunately for football fans in central Florida, things did not go as planned, leading to another offseason with more questions than answers. With plenty of quarterbacks expected to be selected early in the first round, it’s likely the Bucs have their choice of several top tier defenders at #7, but who will they take?

Possible Picks

S Derwin James

DB Minkah Fitzpatrick

CB Denzel Ward

LB Tremaine Edmunds

LB Roquan Smith

DT Vita Vea

Draft Results