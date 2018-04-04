Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Patriots hold private workout with Princeton quarterback Chad Kanoff - Pats Pulpit
Kanoff set the Ivy League's single-season completion percentage record last year.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Bruce Arians to visit Jets training camp in 2018 - Gang Green Nation
In his weekly Sunday post, ESPN’s Rich Cimini reports former Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians will be paying a visit to Jets training camp this summer.
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
2018 NFL Draft scouting report: case for and against Sam Darnold - Buffalo Rumblings
If the Bills are in position to draft the passer from USC in late April, this is a preview of the arguments the front office will be hearing
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Ravens Draft Room: How LB Tremaine Edmunds can fall to the 16th pick - Baltimore Beatdown
The NFL Draft is 24 days away and draft boards are beginning to take shape. With the first few waves of free agency now in the rear view mirror, team needs are becoming more clear. The question is,...
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Pro Football Focus shines light on how Morgan Burnett can help the Steelers - Behind the Steel Curtain
The Pittsburgh Steelers got more than just experience when they signed Morgan Burnett.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Bengals in no rush to extend Andy Dalton, and he’s fine with it - Cincy Jungle
The Bengals aren’t in any hurry to extend Andy Dalton’s contract after the market has suddenly exploded.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
2018 Browns DBN Big Board: Top 5 Results, Vote for Slots 6-10 - Dawgs By Nature
The Top 5 players are in for the Browns’ big board, and now you can vote for slots 6-10, including QB Lamar Jackson.
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Looking At Adjusted Games Lost And What It Says About The Houston Texans - Battle Red Blog
Football Outsiders provides information on which teams were most affected by injuries in 2017.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
2018 NFL Draft Position: The Titans Are in Pretty Good Shape - Music City Miracles
Analyzing the full list of options that should be available when the Titans pick at no. 25.
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Tom Coughlin likes what Keenan McCardell brings and the speed at WR - Big Cat Country
One of the areas of concern for the Jacksonville Jaguars is the wide receiver position, simply because two of the stalwarts in Allen Robinson and Allen Hurns are no longer here. The team decided to...
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Tight End Erik Swoope signs his exclusive rights tender - Stampede Blue
Colts’ Swoope signs exclusive rights tender offer, re-joins competitive tight end group
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Breaking down Broncos struggles covering tight ends and running backs - Mile High Report
Denver led the league in touchdowns given up to tight ends and running backs in 2017.
San Diego Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers Sign Former Jets, Giants QB Geno Smith - Bolts From The Blue
Bolts add the former second-round pick on a one-year deal.
Oakland Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Raiders sign WR/RS Dwayne Harris - Silver And Black Pride
After trading former Oakland Raiders wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson to the New England Patriots in March, Oakland has finally acquired a new kick returner to replace Patterson by signing WR D...
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Patrick Mahomes primed to break out in year two, according to ESPN - Arrowhead Pride
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes popped up on a list crafted by ESPN analyst Matt Bowen Monday morning. Bowen wrote about 10 NFL rookies primed to break out in year two.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Are Giants “highly likely” to trade out of No. 2 pick? - Big Blue View
CBS report indicates other GMs believe that is their intention
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
What can the Eagles get if they trade their 1st? - Bleeding Green Nation
And who might trade with them?
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Should the Cowboys let someone else handle kickoffs to preserve Dan Bailey? - Blogging The Boys
There’s no denying wear and tear has taken its toll on Dan Bailey.
Washington Redskins (via Hogs Haven)
Getting healthier, the Redskins will be getting better in 2018 - Hogs Haven
After an injury plagued 2017, the Redskins are looking forward to a successful 2018 season with a reloaded and recovered roster
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Packers Free Agents: Richard Rodgers still has value as a depth & special teams player - Acme Packing Company
The Packers could settle some depth questions at tight end by bringing back the four-year veteran.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
NFL free agency: Detroit Lions never appeared to offer CB Malcolm Butler a deal - Pride Of Detroit
The Lions were never among the finalists to land Malcolm Butler according to SI documentary.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
Bears re-sign Benny Cunningham - Windy City Gridiron
The Bears will be bringing back their third-string running back.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Minnesota Vikings announce offseason workout dates - Daily Norseman
Things get started in just two weeks
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
New Orleans Saints Cannot Afford to Ignore Pass Rush - Canal Street Chronicles
Alex Okafor won’t be enough.
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Nick Chubb says the Atlanta Falcons are “showing me a lot of love” - The Falcoholic
The Atlanta Falcons may add the big back from UGA.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
28 reasons why Cam Newton is the best quarterback in the NFC South, and 3 reasons he isn’t - Cat Scratch Reader
The untold story of an April Fool’s day article so hot... that the Falcoholic wouldn’t print it. Bless their hearts.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Re-signing current Buccaneers players a big factor in Jason Licht’s future - Bucs Nation
Buccaneers ownership reveals how they are evaluating the job general manager Jason Licht has done.
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
Shanahan: We knew after three games that Jimmy Garoppolo was our guy - Niners Nation
I think most of us knew, too.
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Report: Arizona Cardinals Ink Brice Butler To Two-Year Deal - Revenge of the Birds
The Arizona Cardinals will bring in the former Dallas Cowboys receiver to help bolster their pass catching group.
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Russell Wilson-to-Doug Baldwin still the best deep connection of the last decade - Field Gulls
While many have focused on what weapons the Seattle Seahawks have lost recently, namely Paul Richardson and Jimmy Graham, little has been said about what Russell Wilson still has in the fold. In...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
LA Rams: Aaron Donald’s offseason program includes training with knives - Turf Show Times
You’ve proven you’re not enough, unarmed NFL offensive lineman
