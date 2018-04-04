Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Patriots hold private workout with Princeton quarterback Chad Kanoff - Pats Pulpit

Kanoff set the Ivy League's single-season completion percentage record last year.





Bruce Arians to visit Jets training camp in 2018 - Gang Green Nation

In his weekly Sunday post, ESPN’s Rich Cimini reports former Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians will be paying a visit to Jets training camp this summer.





2018 NFL Draft scouting report: case for and against Sam Darnold - Buffalo Rumblings

If the Bills are in position to draft the passer from USC in late April, this is a preview of the arguments the front office will be hearing

AFC NORTH:

Ravens Draft Room: How LB Tremaine Edmunds can fall to the 16th pick - Baltimore Beatdown

The NFL Draft is 24 days away and draft boards are beginning to take shape. With the first few waves of free agency now in the rear view mirror, team needs are becoming more clear. The question is,...





Pro Football Focus shines light on how Morgan Burnett can help the Steelers - Behind the Steel Curtain

The Pittsburgh Steelers got more than just experience when they signed Morgan Burnett.





Bengals in no rush to extend Andy Dalton, and he’s fine with it - Cincy Jungle

The Bengals aren’t in any hurry to extend Andy Dalton’s contract after the market has suddenly exploded.





2018 Browns DBN Big Board: Top 5 Results, Vote for Slots 6-10 - Dawgs By Nature

The Top 5 players are in for the Browns’ big board, and now you can vote for slots 6-10, including QB Lamar Jackson.

AFC SOUTH:

Looking At Adjusted Games Lost And What It Says About The Houston Texans - Battle Red Blog

Football Outsiders provides information on which teams were most affected by injuries in 2017.





2018 NFL Draft Position: The Titans Are in Pretty Good Shape - Music City Miracles

Analyzing the full list of options that should be available when the Titans pick at no. 25.





Tom Coughlin likes what Keenan McCardell brings and the speed at WR - Big Cat Country

One of the areas of concern for the Jacksonville Jaguars is the wide receiver position, simply because two of the stalwarts in Allen Robinson and Allen Hurns are no longer here. The team decided to...





Tight End Erik Swoope signs his exclusive rights tender - Stampede Blue

Colts’ Swoope signs exclusive rights tender offer, re-joins competitive tight end group

AFC WEST:

Breaking down Broncos struggles covering tight ends and running backs - Mile High Report

Denver led the league in touchdowns given up to tight ends and running backs in 2017.





Chargers Sign Former Jets, Giants QB Geno Smith - Bolts From The Blue

Bolts add the former second-round pick on a one-year deal.





Raiders sign WR/RS Dwayne Harris - Silver And Black Pride

After trading former Oakland Raiders wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson to the New England Patriots in March, Oakland has finally acquired a new kick returner to replace Patterson by signing WR D...





Patrick Mahomes primed to break out in year two, according to ESPN - Arrowhead Pride

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes popped up on a list crafted by ESPN analyst Matt Bowen Monday morning. Bowen wrote about 10 NFL rookies primed to break out in year two.

NFC EAST:

Are Giants “highly likely” to trade out of No. 2 pick? - Big Blue View

CBS report indicates other GMs believe that is their intention





What can the Eagles get if they trade their 1st? - Bleeding Green Nation

And who might trade with them?





Should the Cowboys let someone else handle kickoffs to preserve Dan Bailey? - Blogging The Boys

There’s no denying wear and tear has taken its toll on Dan Bailey.





Getting healthier, the Redskins will be getting better in 2018 - Hogs Haven

After an injury plagued 2017, the Redskins are looking forward to a successful 2018 season with a reloaded and recovered roster

NFC NORTH:

Packers Free Agents: Richard Rodgers still has value as a depth & special teams player - Acme Packing Company

The Packers could settle some depth questions at tight end by bringing back the four-year veteran.





NFL free agency: Detroit Lions never appeared to offer CB Malcolm Butler a deal - Pride Of Detroit

The Lions were never among the finalists to land Malcolm Butler according to SI documentary.





Bears re-sign Benny Cunningham - Windy City Gridiron

The Bears will be bringing back their third-string running back.





Minnesota Vikings announce offseason workout dates - Daily Norseman

Things get started in just two weeks

NFC SOUTH:

New Orleans Saints Cannot Afford to Ignore Pass Rush - Canal Street Chronicles

Alex Okafor won’t be enough.





Nick Chubb says the Atlanta Falcons are “showing me a lot of love” - The Falcoholic

The Atlanta Falcons may add the big back from UGA.





28 reasons why Cam Newton is the best quarterback in the NFC South, and 3 reasons he isn’t - Cat Scratch Reader

The untold story of an April Fool’s day article so hot... that the Falcoholic wouldn’t print it. Bless their hearts.





Re-signing current Buccaneers players a big factor in Jason Licht’s future - Bucs Nation

Buccaneers ownership reveals how they are evaluating the job general manager Jason Licht has done.

NFC WEST:

Shanahan: We knew after three games that Jimmy Garoppolo was our guy - Niners Nation

I think most of us knew, too.





Report: Arizona Cardinals Ink Brice Butler To Two-Year Deal - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals will bring in the former Dallas Cowboys receiver to help bolster their pass catching group.





Russell Wilson-to-Doug Baldwin still the best deep connection of the last decade - Field Gulls

While many have focused on what weapons the Seattle Seahawks have lost recently, namely Paul Richardson and Jimmy Graham, little has been said about what Russell Wilson still has in the fold. In...





LA Rams: Aaron Donald’s offseason program includes training with knives - Turf Show Times

You’ve proven you’re not enough, unarmed NFL offensive lineman