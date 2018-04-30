2019 NFL Mock Draft: Dolphins pick QB fifth overall

The 2018 NFL Draft ended on Saturday. Monday seems a perfect time to start looking toward the 2019 NFL Draft, right? In the way-too-early 2019 NFL Mock Draft, SB Nation’s Dan Kadar is starting to look toward next year’s draft prospects and picks. Where are the Miami Dolphins? Really early.

Kadar used the latest over/under win totals from the Westgate Superbook to create his 2019 Draft order, and the Dolphins are sitting with the fifth-overall pick. According to the over/under, Miami is sitting at six wins in 2018.

Where are the Dolphins looking with such an early pick? In probably the only place they could be looking if they have another 6-10 season - quarterback.

Kadar has the Cleveland Browns selecting Clemson defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence with the first overall pick next year. He then sees the Arizona Cardinals selecting Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver, followed by the New York Jets adding Alabama offensive tackle Jonah Williams. That leaves Miami to make the first non-line pick of the Draft.

With the fourth-overall pick in his first 2019 NFL Mock Draft, Dan Kadar has the Miami Dolphins selecting Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert.

Of the selection, Kadar writes:

There is no obvious top quarterback for the 2019 draft, but Herbert is the front runner. He has an impressive arm and threw for 1,750 yards and 13 touchdowns in just eight games last season.

The pick makes sense if Miami is sitting in the fourth-overall pick position. That would indicate something has happened with Ryan Tannehill, either another injury or he regressed from the player we saw in 2016. In that sense, I cannot complain about a selection of Herbert.

Miami should not be selecting that early, though. I know the oddsmakers are saying the over/under is six games. They are looking at the no quarterback selected, the loss of Mike Pouncey and Ndamukong Suh, and they are saying the Dolphins will struggle this year. However, the team has built a defense that should be able to shut-down the passing game fairly well, both with cornerbacks able to cover receivers and safety/linebacker to cover tight ends and running backs. They can pressure the quarterback with players like Cameron Wake, Charles Harris, Andre Branch, and Robert Quinn. The offense should take a step forward with Tannehill back under center, the offensive line built to succeed (finally...hopefully), depth at running back, and a tight end to support the passing game.

What are your thoughts on Kadar’s mock? Is the pick right if Miami is selecting fourth? Where do you think the Dolphins will actually make their pick?