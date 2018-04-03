The Phinsider Community 2018 NFL Mock Draft: Indianapolis Colts, Pick #6

Hello Phinsider nation and welcome to the Phinsider Community Mock Draft! We are going to go through all 32 first round selections, which will be posted daily until the NFL Draft kicks off on April 26th.
The 4-12 Indianapolis Colts traded down with the New York Diarrhea Stains, turning their 3rd pick into the 6th pick, 2 2018 2nd round picks, and 1 2019 2nd round pick. I don’t think you make this move if you’re seriously considering a QB, so in my humble opinion, the Colts will be looking at bolstering the front 7 on defense and the offensive line, although anything can happen during the 2018 NFL Draft. (It actually wouldn’t surprise me to see them trade down a second time.)
Possible Picks
- G Quenton Nelson
- OT Mike McGlinchey
- LB Roquan Smith
- LB Tremaine Edmunds
- OT Connor Williams
- DE Harold Landry
Draft Results
- Cleveland Browns - Sam Darnold, QB, USC
- New York Giants - Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn St.
- New York Jets - Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA
- Cleveland Browns - Bradley Chubb, DE, NC St.
- Denver Broncos - Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming
Poll
With the 6th pick in the 2018 Phinsider Community Mock Draft, the Indianapolis Colts select...
This poll is closed
-
73%
Quentin Nelson, OG, Notre Dame
-
6%
Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame
-
5%
Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia
-
8%
Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech
-
0%
Connor Williams, OT, Texas
-
4%
Harold Landry, DE, Boston College
