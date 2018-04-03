The Phinsider Community 2018 NFL Mock Draft: Indianapolis Colts, Pick #6

Hello Phinsider nation and welcome to the Phinsider Community Mock Draft! We are going to go through all 32 first round selections, which will be posted daily until the NFL Draft kicks off on April 26th.

The 4-12 Indianapolis Colts traded down with the New York Diarrhea Stains, turning their 3rd pick into the 6th pick, 2 2018 2nd round picks, and 1 2019 2nd round pick. I don’t think you make this move if you’re seriously considering a QB, so in my humble opinion, the Colts will be looking at bolstering the front 7 on defense and the offensive line, although anything can happen during the 2018 NFL Draft. (It actually wouldn’t surprise me to see them trade down a second time.)

Possible Picks

G Quenton Nelson OT Mike McGlinchey LB Roquan Smith LB Tremaine Edmunds OT Connor Williams DE Harold Landry

Draft Results