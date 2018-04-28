Miami Dolphins undrafted free agent rumor tracker 2018

The NFL Draft for 2018 has come to a close, which means it is now time for the madness of undrafted free agency signing. We will, of course, update you with all the news and rumors of prospects signing with the Miami Dolphins.

Remember, nothing is official until pen hits paper and the team makes the announcement - and the Dolphins typically do not confirm UDFA signings for a day or two. Players have been known to agree to join a team, get on a plane, have a new deal come in from somewhere else, and then decide to sign with that team. We may see reports of players joining a team only to have it never happen. It is part of the fun of undrafted free agency.

Everything we know or hear will be included below. If you hear something, feel free to share it with us in the comments.

Connor Hilland, G, William and Mary

Dolphins sign William & Mary guard Connor Hilland as they continue to work phones to add undrafted free agents (per BarstoolW&M). — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) April 28, 2018

Hilland is powerful, but he is heavy footed and does not pull well. He could be a practice squad candidate if he shows improvements throughout the summer.

Quincy Redmon, Edge, Fairmont State

Quincy Redmon, an athletic DE/OLB at Fairmont State, tells me he is signing with Dolphins as undrafted free agent. Had 17 sacks in productive college career. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) April 28, 2018

David Steinmetz, OL, Purdue

MIAMI HERE I COME!!! Grateful for the opportunity, can’t wait to get down there and start playing some ball!! #nfl pic.twitter.com/Lp5ql0ARXK — David steinmetz (@steinmetz70) April 28, 2018

Riley Ferguson, QB, Memphis

#NFLDraft QB Riley Ferguson in talks to get invited to camp as a undrafted free agent with the Dolphins, Eagles, and 49ers — Stephano (@Stephano______) April 28, 2018

A potential rookie minicamp tryout. Ferguson is probably a career backup, and he has to settle down in the pocket some, but he has arm talent and could make a practice squad as he continues to develop.

Ferguson is headed to the Buccaneers, so he will not be conducting a tryout with Miami.

Jamiyus Pittman, DT, UCF

Stop the presses! Dolphins add a defensive tackle - UCF's Jamiyus Pittman, who had 13 sacks and 23.5 tackles for loss in college career. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) April 28, 2018

Claudy Mathieu, DE, Notre Dame College

Notre Dame (Ohio, not the other) DE Claudy Mathieu says he's "taking my talents to Miami" (thankfully, he knew it wasn't South Beach). Had 58 tackles, 14.5 for loss, 8.5 sacks last yeaar. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) April 28, 2018

Mike McCray, LB, Michigan

Steve Ross will be happy: Dolphins add Michigan LB Mike McCray, who had 79 tackles, including 11 for loss and 4.5 sacks last season. Some thought he would be drafted. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) April 28, 2018

Blessed and Thankful for the opportunity to continue my career with the Miami Dolphins @MiamiDolphins #GodsPlan #Grind #FamilyF1rst — Mike McCray II (@BigPlayMcCray_9) April 28, 2018

Saeed Blacknall, WR, Penn State

The Dolphins have signed Penn State WR Saeed Blacknall who they showed a lot of interest in pre-draft. — Simon Clancy (@SiClancy) April 28, 2018

Conflicting reports over Cabinda and Blacknall. Some saying they've signed with Miami, others with Oakland. — Simon Clancy (@SiClancy) April 28, 2018

Jason Cabinda, LB, Penn State

The Dolphins have signed another LB - Penn State's Jason Cabinda. — Simon Clancy (@SiClancy) April 28, 2018

Buddy Howell, RB, FAU

FAU RB Buddy Howell says he will sign with the Miami Dolphins. Congratulations to Howell. https://t.co/OlSbU7Zzv6 — FAU OwlAccess (@FAUOWLACCESS) April 28, 2018

Jalen Davis. CB, Utah State

Congrats to Helix Alumni Jalen Davis on signing with the Miami Dolphins ! — San Diego Football (@Daygofootball) April 28, 2018

Dolphins expected to add another kicker after drafting one.

Dolphins say they will add a kicker to compete with Jason Sanders but won't be the highly accurate Pineiro unfortunately https://t.co/9HvyMKMCgP — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) April 29, 2018

Anthony Moten, DT, Miami

The Dolphins have signed UDFA DT Anthony Moten of The U. — Simon Clancy (@SiClancy) April 29, 2018

Lucas Gravelle, LS, TCU

I understand Miami are signing TCU long snapper Lucas Gravelle. The longest tenured Dolphin John Denney has some competition! — Simon Clancy (@SiClancy) April 29, 2018

Greg Joseph, K, FAU

#FAU announces via press release that kicker Greg Joseph (American Heritage Delray) has signed with the Miami Dolphins. @schadjoe @JasonLieser — Jake Elman (@JakeElman) April 29, 2018

And then there was competition for draft pick Jason Sanders.