Miami Dolphins undrafted free agent rumor tracker 2018

By Kevin Nogle Updated
Michigan v Ohio State Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The NFL Draft for 2018 has come to a close, which means it is now time for the madness of undrafted free agency signing. We will, of course, update you with all the news and rumors of prospects signing with the Miami Dolphins.

Remember, nothing is official until pen hits paper and the team makes the announcement - and the Dolphins typically do not confirm UDFA signings for a day or two. Players have been known to agree to join a team, get on a plane, have a new deal come in from somewhere else, and then decide to sign with that team. We may see reports of players joining a team only to have it never happen. It is part of the fun of undrafted free agency.

Everything we know or hear will be included below. If you hear something, feel free to share it with us in the comments.

Connor Hilland, G, William and Mary

Hilland is powerful, but he is heavy footed and does not pull well. He could be a practice squad candidate if he shows improvements throughout the summer.

Quincy Redmon, Edge, Fairmont State

David Steinmetz, OL, Purdue

Riley Ferguson, QB, Memphis

A potential rookie minicamp tryout. Ferguson is probably a career backup, and he has to settle down in the pocket some, but he has arm talent and could make a practice squad as he continues to develop.

Ferguson is headed to the Buccaneers, so he will not be conducting a tryout with Miami.

Jamiyus Pittman, DT, UCF

Claudy Mathieu, DE, Notre Dame College

Mike McCray, LB, Michigan

Saeed Blacknall, WR, Penn State

Jason Cabinda, LB, Penn State

Buddy Howell, RB, FAU

Jalen Davis. CB, Utah State

Dolphins expected to add another kicker after drafting one.

Anthony Moten, DT, Miami

Lucas Gravelle, LS, TCU

Greg Joseph, K, FAU

And then there was competition for draft pick Jason Sanders.

