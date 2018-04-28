 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Miami Dolphins 2018 draft results: 7th round selection land Jason Sanders

By Kevin Nogle
The Miami Dolphins close out their 2018 NFL Draft with the selection of kicker Jason Sanders from New Mexico. The move fills a need for the team, who did not have a kicker on the roster prior to the selection.

In four seasons at New Mexico, Sanders was 111 for 112 on extra points and 25 for 35 (71.4 percent) on field goals. He scored 186 career points.

Dolphins 2018 Draft Picks

R1.11 (11): Minkah Fitzpatrick, S, Alabama
R2.10 (42): Mike Gesicki, TE, Penn State
R3.9 (73): Jerome Baker, LB, Ohio State
R4.23 (123) (from CLE via CAR): Durham Smythe, TE, Notre Dame
R4.31 (131) (from NE via PHI): Kalen Ballage, RB, Arizona State
R6.35 (209) (from LAR via KC): Cornell Armstrong, DB, Southern Miss
R7.9 (227) (from SF): Quentin Poling, LB, Ohio
R7.11 (229): Jason Sanders, K, New Mexico

Dolphins 2018 Draft Needs

Early needs (Rounds 1-3)

1. Linebacker
2. Tight end
3. Safety

Mid needs (Rounds 3-5)

4. Defensive tackle
5. Quarterback
6. Cornerback
7. Running back

Late needs (Rounds 5-7)

8. Offensive lineman
9. Kicker

No Needs

10. Defensive end
11. Wide receiver

