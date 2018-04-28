Miami Dolphins 2018 draft results: 7th round selection adds Quentin Poling

The Miami Dolphins have two quick selections in the early portion of the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft. With the first of those two selections, Miami added Ohio linebacker Qunetin Poling, their second linebacker pick of the Draft, joining third-round pick Jerome Baker from Ohio State.

Poling spent four seasons at Ohio, recording 373 tackles with 43.5 for a loss and 18 sacks. He also had seven interceptions with two touchdowns, 15 passes defensed, two fumble recoveries, and five forced fumbles.

Dolphins 2018 Draft Picks

R1.11 (11): Minkah Fitzpatrick, S, Alabama

R2.10 (42): Mike Gesicki, TE, Penn State

R3.9 (73): Jerome Baker, LB, Ohio State

R4.23 (123) (from CLE via CAR): Durham Smythe, TE, Notre Dame

R4.31 (131) (from NE via PHI): Kalen Ballage, RB, Arizona State

R6.35 (209) (from LAR via KC): Cornell Armstrong, DB, Southern Miss

R7.9 (227) (from SF): Quentin Poling, LB, Ohio

R7.11 (229)

Dolphins 2018 Draft Needs

Early needs (Rounds 1-3)

1. Linebacker

2. Tight end

3. Safety

Mid needs (Rounds 3-5)

4. Defensive tackle

5. Quarterback

6. Cornerback

7. Running back

Late needs (Rounds 5-7)

8. Offensive lineman

9. Kicker

No Needs

10. Defensive end

11. Wide receiver