Miami Dolphins 2018 draft results: 7th round selection adds Quentin Poling

The Miami Dolphins have two quick selections in the early portion of the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft. With the first of those two selections, Miami added Ohio linebacker Qunetin Poling, their second linebacker pick of the Draft, joining third-round pick Jerome Baker from Ohio State.
Poling spent four seasons at Ohio, recording 373 tackles with 43.5 for a loss and 18 sacks. He also had seven interceptions with two touchdowns, 15 passes defensed, two fumble recoveries, and five forced fumbles.
Dolphins 2018 Draft Picks
R1.11 (11): Minkah Fitzpatrick, S, Alabama
R2.10 (42): Mike Gesicki, TE, Penn State
R3.9 (73): Jerome Baker, LB, Ohio State
R4.23 (123) (from CLE via CAR): Durham Smythe, TE, Notre Dame
R4.31 (131) (from NE via PHI): Kalen Ballage, RB, Arizona State
R6.35 (209) (from LAR via KC): Cornell Armstrong, DB, Southern Miss
R7.9 (227) (from SF): Quentin Poling, LB, Ohio
R7.11 (229)
Dolphins 2018 Draft Needs
Early needs (Rounds 1-3)
1. Linebacker 2. Tight end 3. Safety
Mid needs (Rounds 3-5)
4. Defensive tackle
5. Quarterback
6. Cornerback
7. Running back
Late needs (Rounds 5-7)
8. Offensive lineman
9. Kicker
No Needs
10. Defensive end
11. Wide receiver
