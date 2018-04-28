 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Miami Dolphins 2018 draft results: 6th round selection adds Cornell Armstrong

By Kevin Nogle
Southern Miss v Nebraska Photo by Eric Francis/Getty Images

It took a little over 3-1/2 hours for the 2018 NFL Draft to move from the Miami Dolphins second fourth round pick to their next pick near the end of the sixth round. After the painfully slow wait, the Dolphins finally mad the 209th overall selection, adding South Mississippi defensive back Cornell Armstrong.

In four seasons with Souther Miss, Armstrong recorded 146 tackles with 9.5 for a loss, five interceptions with one touchdown, 29 passes defensed, and one fumble recovery.

Dolphins 2018 Draft Picks

R1.11 (11): Minkah Fitzpatrick, S, Alabama
R2.10 (42): Mike Gesicki, TE, Penn State
R3.9 (73): Jerome Baker, LB, Ohio State
R4.23 (123) (from CLE via CAR): Durham Smythe, TE, Notre Dame
R4.31 (131) (from NE via PHI): Kalen Ballage, RB, Arizona State
R6.35 (209) (from LAR via KC): Cornell Armstrong, DB, Southern Miss
R7.9 (227) (from SF)
R7.11 (229)

Dolphins 2018 Draft Needs

Early needs (Rounds 1-3)

1. Linebacker
2. Tight end
3. Safety

Mid needs (Rounds 3-5)

4. Defensive tackle
5. Quarterback
6. Cornerback
7. Running back

Late needs (Rounds 5-7)

8. Offensive lineman
9. Kicker

No Needs

10. Defensive end
11. Wide receiver

Poll

How do you grade the Miami Dolphins’ sixth-round pick of Cornell Armstrong?

This poll is closed

  • 14%
    A
    (61 votes)
  • 31%
    B
    (132 votes)
  • 37%
    C
    (158 votes)
  • 10%
    D
    (43 votes)
  • 6%
    F
    (29 votes)
423 votes total Vote Now

