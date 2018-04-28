Miami Dolphins 2018 draft results: 6th round selection adds Cornell Armstrong

It took a little over 3-1/2 hours for the 2018 NFL Draft to move from the Miami Dolphins second fourth round pick to their next pick near the end of the sixth round. After the painfully slow wait, the Dolphins finally mad the 209th overall selection, adding South Mississippi defensive back Cornell Armstrong.
In four seasons with Souther Miss, Armstrong recorded 146 tackles with 9.5 for a loss, five interceptions with one touchdown, 29 passes defensed, and one fumble recovery.
Dolphins 2018 Draft Picks
R1.11 (11): Minkah Fitzpatrick, S, Alabama
R2.10 (42): Mike Gesicki, TE, Penn State
R3.9 (73): Jerome Baker, LB, Ohio State
R4.23 (123) (from CLE via CAR): Durham Smythe, TE, Notre Dame
R4.31 (131) (from NE via PHI): Kalen Ballage, RB, Arizona State
R6.35 (209) (from LAR via KC): Cornell Armstrong, DB, Southern Miss
R7.9 (227) (from SF)
R7.11 (229)
Dolphins 2018 Draft Needs
Early needs (Rounds 1-3)
1. Linebacker 2. Tight end 3. Safety
Mid needs (Rounds 3-5)
4. Defensive tackle
5. Quarterback
6. Cornerback
7. Running back
Late needs (Rounds 5-7)
8. Offensive lineman
9. Kicker
No Needs
10. Defensive end
11. Wide receiver
Poll
How do you grade the Miami Dolphins’ sixth-round pick of Cornell Armstrong?
This poll is closed
-
14%
A
-
31%
B
-
37%
C
-
10%
D
-
6%
F
Loading comments...