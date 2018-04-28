Miami Dolphins 2018 draft results: 6th round selection adds Cornell Armstrong

It took a little over 3-1/2 hours for the 2018 NFL Draft to move from the Miami Dolphins second fourth round pick to their next pick near the end of the sixth round. After the painfully slow wait, the Dolphins finally mad the 209th overall selection, adding South Mississippi defensive back Cornell Armstrong.

In four seasons with Souther Miss, Armstrong recorded 146 tackles with 9.5 for a loss, five interceptions with one touchdown, 29 passes defensed, and one fumble recovery.

Dolphins 2018 Draft Picks

R1.11 (11): Minkah Fitzpatrick, S, Alabama

R2.10 (42): Mike Gesicki, TE, Penn State

R3.9 (73): Jerome Baker, LB, Ohio State

R4.23 (123) (from CLE via CAR): Durham Smythe, TE, Notre Dame

R4.31 (131) (from NE via PHI): Kalen Ballage, RB, Arizona State

R6.35 (209) (from LAR via KC): Cornell Armstrong, DB, Southern Miss

R7.9 (227) (from SF)

R7.11 (229)

Dolphins 2018 Draft Needs

Early needs (Rounds 1-3)

1. Linebacker

2. Tight end

3. Safety

Mid needs (Rounds 3-5)

4. Defensive tackle

5. Quarterback

6. Cornerback

7. Running back

Late needs (Rounds 5-7)

8. Offensive lineman

9. Kicker

No Needs

10. Defensive end

11. Wide receiver