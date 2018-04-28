NFL Draft 2018 live chat, pick updates, trade tracking for Round 6 and 7

The final live chat and update article for the 2018 NFL Draft is now live. We are down to the last two rounds of the selection process, with the Miami Dolphins coming back on the clock in these rounds after not having a selection in the fifth round.
2018 NFL Draft Schedule
Fourth, Fifth, Sixth, & Seventh Rounds
When: Saturday, April 28, 12 pm ET
TV Channels: ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network
Stream: WatchESPN app, ESPN.com, NFL.com, NFL Mobile app
Time Per Pick: 5 minutes for Rounds 4-6, 4 minutes for the Round 7
Expected length: 7 hours
Draft Order
Round 6
175. Cleveland Browns - Damion Ratley, WR, Texas A&M
176. Los Angels Rams (from New York Giants) - John Kelly, RB, Tennessee
177. Houston Texans - Duke Ejiofor, DE, Wake Forest
178. New England Patriots (from Indianapolis Colts via Cleveland Browns) - Christian Sam, LB, Arizona State
179. New York Jets - Parry Nickerson, CB, Tulane
180. New York Jets (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers via Minnesota Vikings) - Foley Fatukasi, DT, Connecticut
181. Chicago Bears - Kylie Fitts, Edge, Utah
182. Arizona Cardinals (from Denver Broncos) - Chris Campbell, CB, Penn State
183. Denver Broncos (from Miami Dolphins via Los Angeles Rams) - Sam Jones, C, Arizona State
184. San Francisco 49ers - Marcell Harris, S, Florida
185. Indianapolis Colts (from Oakland Raiders) - Deon Cain, WR, Clemson
186. Seattle Seahawks (from Green Bay Packers) - Jake Martin, Edge, Temple
187. Buffalo Bills (from Cincinnati Bengals) - Ray-Ray McCloud, WR, Clemson
188. Cleveland Browns (from Washington Redskins) - Simeon Thomas, DB, Louisiana-Lafayette
189. New Orleans Saints (from Arizona Cardinals) - Kamrin Moore, CB, Boston College
190. Baltimore Ravens - Deshon Elliott, S, Texas
191. Los Angeles Chargers - Dylan Cantrell, WR, Texas Tech
192. Los Angeles Rams (from Seattle Seahawks via Oakland Raiders via Dallas Cowboys) - Jamil Demby, G, Maine
193. Dallas Cowboys - Chris Covington, LB, Indiana
194. Atlanta Falcons (from Detroit Lions via Los Angeles Rams) - Russell Gage, WR, LSU
195. Los Angeles Rams (from Buffalo Bills) - Sebastian Joseph, DT, Rutgers
196. Kansas City Chiefs -Tremon Smith, CB, Central Arkansas
197. Washington Redskins (from Carolina Panthers via Los Angeles Rams) - Shaun dion Hamilton, LB, Alabama
198. Kansas City Chiefs (from Los Angeles Rams via New England Patriots) - Kahlil McKenzie, DT, Tennessee
199. Tennessee Titans - Luke Falk, QB, Washington State
200. Atlanta Falcons - Foye Oluokun, LB, Yale
201. New Orleans Saints - Boston Scott, RB, Louisiana Tech
202. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Jack Cichy, LB, Wisconsin
203. Jacksonville Jaguars - Tanner Lee, QB, Nebraska
204. New York Jets (from Minnesota Vikings) - Trenton Cannon, RB, Virginia State
205. Los Angeles Rams (from New England Patriots via Cleveland Browns via Washington Redskins) - Trevon Young, Edge, Louisville
206. Philadelphia Eagles - Matt Pryor, OT, TCU
207. Green Bay Packers (Compensatory) - Equanimeous St. Brown, WR, Notre Dame,
208. Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory) - Cedrick Wilson, WR, Boise State
209. Miami Dolphins (from Los Angeles Rams through Kansas City Chiefs (Compensatory)) - Cornell Armstring, DB, Southern Miss
210. New England Patriots (from Oakland Raiders (Compensatory)) - Braxton Berrios, WR, Miami
211. Houston Texans (Compensatory) - Jordan Thomas, TE, Mississippi State
212. Baltimore Ravens (from Oakland Raiders (Compensatory)) - Greg Senat, OT, Wagner
213. Minnesota Vikings (Compensatory) - Colby Gossett, G, Appalachian State
214. Houston Texans (Compensatory) - Peter Kalambayi, Edge, Stanford
215. Baltimore Ravens (from Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory) via Tennessee Titans) - Bradley Bozeman, C, Alabama
216. Oakland Raiders (Compensatory) - Azeem Victor, LB, Washington
217. Los Angeles Rams (from Oakland Raiders (Compensatory)) - Keishawn Bierria, LB, Washington
218. Minnesota Vikings (Compensatory) - Ade Aruna, Edge, Tulane
Round 7
219. New England Patriots (from Cleveland Browns) - Danny Etling, QB, LSU
220. Seattle Seahawks (from New York Giants via Pittsburgh Steelers ) - Alex McGough, QB, Florida International
221. Indianapolis Colts - Matthew Adams, LB, Houston
222. Houston Texans - Jermaine Kelly, DB, San Jose State
223. San Francisco 49ers (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers via Miami Dolphins) - Juliian Taylor, DT, Temple
224. Chicago Bears -Javon Wims, WR, Georgia
225. Minnesota Vikings (from Denver Broncos via Minnesota Vikings via New York Jets) - Devante Downs, LB, Cal
226. Denver Broncos (from New York Jets via Seattle Seahawks) - David Williams, RB, Arkansas
227. Miami Dolphins (from San Francisco 49ers) - Quentin Poling, LB, Ohio
228. Oakland Raiders - Marcell Ateman, WR, Oklahoma State
229. Miami Dolphins - Jason Sanders, K, New Mexico
230. Jacksonville Jaguars (Cincinnati Bengals) - Leon Jacobs, Edge, Wisconsin
231. Los Angeles Rams (from Washington Redskins) - Travin Howard, LB, TCU
232. Green Bay Packers - James Looney, DE, California
233. Philadelphia Eagles (from Arizona Cardinals via Kansas City Chiefs via New England Patriots) - Jordan Mailata, OT, Sydney, Australia
234. Carolina Panthers (Los Angeles Chargers via Buffalo Bills) - Andre Smith, LB, North Carolina
235. Indianapolis Colts (from Seattle Seahawks via New York Jets) - Zaire Franklin, LB< Syracuse
236. Dallas Cowboys - Bo Scarbrough, RB, Alabama
237. Detroit Lions - Nick Bawden, RB, San Diego State
238. Baltimore Ravens - Zach Sieler, DE, Ferris St.
239. Green Bay Packers (from Buffalo Bills) - Hunter Bradley, LS, Mississippi St.
240. San Francisco 49ers (Kansas City Chiefs) - Richie James, WR, Middle Tennessee
241. Washington Redskins (from Los Angeles Rams) - Greg Stroman, CB, Virginia Tech
242. Carolina Panthers - Kendrick Norton, DT, Miami
243. New England Patriots (from Tennessee Titans via Kansas City Chiefs) - Keion Crossen, DB, Western Carolina
244. Atlanta Falcons - Justin Lawler, DE, SMU
245. New Orleans Saints - Will Clapp, C, LSU
246. Pittsburgh Steelers - Joshua Frazier, DT, Alabama
247. Jacksonville Jaguars - Logan Cooke, P, Mississippi State
248. Green Bay Packers (from Minnesota Vikings via Seattle Seahawks) - Kendall Donnerson, Edge, Southeast Missouri St
249. Cincinnati Bengals (from New England Patriots) - Logan Woodside, QB, Toledo
250. New England Patriots (from Philadelphia Eagles via Seattle Seahawks via Philadelphia Eagles) - Ryan Izzo, TE, Florida State
251. Los Angeles Chargers (Compensatory) - Justin Jackson, RB, Northwestern
252. Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory) - Rod Taylor, G, Mississippi
253. Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory) - Auden Tate, WR, Florida State
254. Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory) - Korey Cunningham, OT, Cincinnati
255. Buffalo Bills (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers) (Compensatory) - Austin Proehl, WR, North Carolina
256. Washington Redskins (from Atlanta Falcons (Compensatory) via Los Angeles Rams) - Trey Quinn, WR, SMU
