NFL Draft 2018 live chat, pick updates, trade tracking for Round 6 and 7

The final live chat and update article for the 2018 NFL Draft is now live. We are down to the last two rounds of the selection process, with the Miami Dolphins coming back on the clock in these rounds after not having a selection in the fifth round.

You can join us right here to discuss all of the action tonight. We will keep this page updated with the picks and trades and you can use the comments at the bottom of the page to discuss with other fans.

And, in case you need it, here is all of the information about how to watch tonight’s first round:

2018 NFL Draft Schedule

Fourth, Fifth, Sixth, & Seventh Rounds

When: Saturday, April 28, 12 pm ET

TV Channels: ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network

Stream: WatchESPN app, ESPN.com, NFL.com, NFL Mobile app

Time Per Pick: 5 minutes for Rounds 4-6, 4 minutes for the Round 7

Expected length: 7 hours

Draft Order

Round 6

175. Cleveland Browns - Damion Ratley, WR, Texas A&M

176. Los Angels Rams (from New York Giants) - John Kelly, RB, Tennessee

177. Houston Texans - Duke Ejiofor, DE, Wake Forest

178. New England Patriots (from Indianapolis Colts via Cleveland Browns) - Christian Sam, LB, Arizona State

179. New York Jets - Parry Nickerson, CB, Tulane

180. New York Jets (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers via Minnesota Vikings) - Foley Fatukasi, DT, Connecticut

181. Chicago Bears - Kylie Fitts, Edge, Utah

182. Arizona Cardinals (from Denver Broncos) - Chris Campbell, CB, Penn State

183. Denver Broncos (from Miami Dolphins via Los Angeles Rams) - Sam Jones, C, Arizona State

184. San Francisco 49ers - Marcell Harris, S, Florida

185. Indianapolis Colts (from Oakland Raiders) - Deon Cain, WR, Clemson

186. Seattle Seahawks (from Green Bay Packers) - Jake Martin, Edge, Temple

187. Buffalo Bills (from Cincinnati Bengals) - Ray-Ray McCloud, WR, Clemson

188. Cleveland Browns (from Washington Redskins) - Simeon Thomas, DB, Louisiana-Lafayette

189. New Orleans Saints (from Arizona Cardinals) - Kamrin Moore, CB, Boston College

190. Baltimore Ravens - Deshon Elliott, S, Texas

191. Los Angeles Chargers - Dylan Cantrell, WR, Texas Tech

192. Los Angeles Rams (from Seattle Seahawks via Oakland Raiders via Dallas Cowboys) - Jamil Demby, G, Maine

193. Dallas Cowboys - Chris Covington, LB, Indiana

194. Atlanta Falcons (from Detroit Lions via Los Angeles Rams) - Russell Gage, WR, LSU

195. Los Angeles Rams (from Buffalo Bills) - Sebastian Joseph, DT, Rutgers

196. Kansas City Chiefs -Tremon Smith, CB, Central Arkansas

197. Washington Redskins (from Carolina Panthers via Los Angeles Rams) - Shaun dion Hamilton, LB, Alabama

198. Kansas City Chiefs (from Los Angeles Rams via New England Patriots) - Kahlil McKenzie, DT, Tennessee

199. Tennessee Titans - Luke Falk, QB, Washington State

200. Atlanta Falcons - Foye Oluokun, LB, Yale

201. New Orleans Saints - Boston Scott, RB, Louisiana Tech

202. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Jack Cichy, LB, Wisconsin

203. Jacksonville Jaguars - Tanner Lee, QB, Nebraska

204. New York Jets (from Minnesota Vikings) - Trenton Cannon, RB, Virginia State

205. Los Angeles Rams (from New England Patriots via Cleveland Browns via Washington Redskins) - Trevon Young, Edge, Louisville

206. Philadelphia Eagles - Matt Pryor, OT, TCU

207. Green Bay Packers (Compensatory) - Equanimeous St. Brown, WR, Notre Dame,

208. Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory) - Cedrick Wilson, WR, Boise State

209. Miami Dolphins (from Los Angeles Rams through Kansas City Chiefs (Compensatory)) - Cornell Armstring, DB, Southern Miss

210. New England Patriots (from Oakland Raiders (Compensatory)) - Braxton Berrios, WR, Miami

211. Houston Texans (Compensatory) - Jordan Thomas, TE, Mississippi State

212. Baltimore Ravens (from Oakland Raiders (Compensatory)) - Greg Senat, OT, Wagner

213. Minnesota Vikings (Compensatory) - Colby Gossett, G, Appalachian State

214. Houston Texans (Compensatory) - Peter Kalambayi, Edge, Stanford

215. Baltimore Ravens (from Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory) via Tennessee Titans) - Bradley Bozeman, C, Alabama

216. Oakland Raiders (Compensatory) - Azeem Victor, LB, Washington

217. Los Angeles Rams (from Oakland Raiders (Compensatory)) - Keishawn Bierria, LB, Washington

218. Minnesota Vikings (Compensatory) - Ade Aruna, Edge, Tulane

Round 7

219. New England Patriots (from Cleveland Browns) - Danny Etling, QB, LSU

220. Seattle Seahawks (from New York Giants via Pittsburgh Steelers ) - Alex McGough, QB, Florida International

221. Indianapolis Colts - Matthew Adams, LB, Houston

222. Houston Texans - Jermaine Kelly, DB, San Jose State

223. San Francisco 49ers (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers via Miami Dolphins) - Juliian Taylor, DT, Temple

224. Chicago Bears -Javon Wims, WR, Georgia

225. Minnesota Vikings (from Denver Broncos via Minnesota Vikings via New York Jets) - Devante Downs, LB, Cal

226. Denver Broncos (from New York Jets via Seattle Seahawks) - David Williams, RB, Arkansas

227. Miami Dolphins (from San Francisco 49ers) - Quentin Poling, LB, Ohio

228. Oakland Raiders - Marcell Ateman, WR, Oklahoma State

229. Miami Dolphins - Jason Sanders, K, New Mexico

230. Jacksonville Jaguars (Cincinnati Bengals) - Leon Jacobs, Edge, Wisconsin

231. Los Angeles Rams (from Washington Redskins) - Travin Howard, LB, TCU

232. Green Bay Packers - James Looney, DE, California

233. Philadelphia Eagles (from Arizona Cardinals via Kansas City Chiefs via New England Patriots) - Jordan Mailata, OT, Sydney, Australia

234. Carolina Panthers (Los Angeles Chargers via Buffalo Bills) - Andre Smith, LB, North Carolina

235. Indianapolis Colts (from Seattle Seahawks via New York Jets) - Zaire Franklin, LB< Syracuse

236. Dallas Cowboys - Bo Scarbrough, RB, Alabama

237. Detroit Lions - Nick Bawden, RB, San Diego State

238. Baltimore Ravens - Zach Sieler, DE, Ferris St.

239. Green Bay Packers (from Buffalo Bills) - Hunter Bradley, LS, Mississippi St.

240. San Francisco 49ers (Kansas City Chiefs) - Richie James, WR, Middle Tennessee

241. Washington Redskins (from Los Angeles Rams) - Greg Stroman, CB, Virginia Tech

242. Carolina Panthers - Kendrick Norton, DT, Miami

243. New England Patriots (from Tennessee Titans via Kansas City Chiefs) - Keion Crossen, DB, Western Carolina

244. Atlanta Falcons - Justin Lawler, DE, SMU

245. New Orleans Saints - Will Clapp, C, LSU

246. Pittsburgh Steelers - Joshua Frazier, DT, Alabama

247. Jacksonville Jaguars - Logan Cooke, P, Mississippi State

248. Green Bay Packers (from Minnesota Vikings via Seattle Seahawks) - Kendall Donnerson, Edge, Southeast Missouri St

249. Cincinnati Bengals (from New England Patriots) - Logan Woodside, QB, Toledo

250. New England Patriots (from Philadelphia Eagles via Seattle Seahawks via Philadelphia Eagles) - Ryan Izzo, TE, Florida State

251. Los Angeles Chargers (Compensatory) - Justin Jackson, RB, Northwestern

252. Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory) - Rod Taylor, G, Mississippi

253. Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory) - Auden Tate, WR, Florida State

254. Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory) - Korey Cunningham, OT, Cincinnati

255. Buffalo Bills (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers) (Compensatory) - Austin Proehl, WR, North Carolina

256. Washington Redskins (from Atlanta Falcons (Compensatory) via Los Angeles Rams) - Trey Quinn, WR, SMU