2018 NFL Draft results: Meet the complete list of Miami Dolphins draft picks

The 2018 NFL Draft is now complete, with 256 players selected to the 32 teams. The Miami Dolphins systematically attacked the draft this year, grabbing highly rated players while filling holes all across the roster. They added starters and depth. They added pass catchers, blockers, coverage guys, and runners. They basically did what they needed to do to make this a very successful draft.

The Dolphins made eight picks in the seven rounds.

R1.11 (11): Minkah Fitzpatrick , S, Alabama

R2.10 (42): Mike Gesicki , TE, Penn State

R3.9 (73): Jerome Baker , LB, Ohio State

R4.23 (123) (from CLE via CAR): Durham Smythe , TE, Notre Dame

R4.31 (131) (from NE via PHI): Kalen Ballage , RB, Arizona State

R6.35 (209) (from LAR via KC): Cornell Armstrong , DB, Southern Miss

R7.9 (227) (from SF): Quentin Poling , LB, Ohio

R7.11 (229): Jason Sanders , K, New Mexico

Of course, the Draft’s conclusion does not end the Dolphins’ acquisition of rookie players. Now we dive head-first into the Undrafted Free Agent period. We will be back soon with our UDFA tracker.