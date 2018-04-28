Miami Dolphins 2018 draft grades: Polls for Durham Smythe, Kalen Ballage

The Miami Dolphins made two picks in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. They first added Notre Dame tight end Durham Smythe, doubling down on the position after using a second-round pick on Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki. The selection of Smythe gives Miami a blocking tight end to pair with the pass catching of Gesicki and, effectively, leads to a direct replacement of Anthony Fasano, who is thought to be retiring this year.

Gesicki should be the replacement - and upgrade - over Julius Thomas.

Shortly after adding Smythe, Miami came back up on the clock and added Aruzona State running back Kalen Ballage. Miami will likely look to use Ballage as their third running back this year, behind Kenyan Drake and Frank Gore, using the year to develop Ballage into his potential. He should become a perfect compliment to Drake in the future, and he should be able to give Miami two talented running backs to throw at defenses for the next several years.

What are your thoughts on the two picks? Vote in the polls below and feel free to discuss why you have that grade in the comments.

