Miami Dolphins 2018 draft results: Second 4th round selection has Miami adding Kalen Ballage

By Kevin Nogle
California v Arizona State Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins’ second fourth-round pick of the 2018 NFL Draft is in and they have picked up Kalen Ballage, RB, Arizona State. The move fills another of the Dolphins needs while adding talent to the roster.

Earlier in the fourth round, the Dolphins picked up Notre Dame tight end Durham Smythe,

In four years at Arizona State, Ballage carried the ball 450 times for 1,984 yards with 27 touchdowns. He will come into the league as a backup behind Kenyan Drake and Frank Gore, which will give Ballage time to develop as a more consistent back, but his flashes at ASU clearly show he could become a perfect change of pace back for Drake.

Dolphins 2018 Draft Picks

R1.11 (11): Minkah Fitzpatrick, S, Alabama
R2.10 (42): Mike Gesicki, TE, Penn State
R3.9 (73): Jerome Baker, LB, Ohio State
R4.23 (123) (from CLE via CAR): Durham Smythe, TE, Notre Dame
R4.31 (131) (from NE via PHI): Kalen Ballage, RB, Arizona State
R6.35 (209) (from LAR via KC)
R7.9 (227) (from SF)
R7.11 (229)

Dolphins 2018 Draft Needs

Early needs (Rounds 1-3)

1. Linebacker
2. Tight end
3. Safety

Mid needs (Rounds 3-5)

4. Defensive tackle
5. Quarterback
6. Cornerback
7. Running back

Late needs (Rounds 5-7)

8. Offensive lineman
9. Kicker

No Needs

10. Defensive end
11. Wide receiver

