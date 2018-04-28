NFL Draft 2018 live chat, pick updates, trade tracking for Round 4 and 5

Day three of the 2018 NFL Draft is here which means 156 prospects will still be selected by the 32 teams over the next seven hours or so. It will be fast and furious action as the times per pick eventually fall down to four minutes for each team, and there will be plenty of trades happening.

You can join us right here to discuss all of the action tonight. We will keep this page updated with the picks and trades and you can use the comments at the bottom of the page to discuss with other fans.

And, in case you need it, here is all of the information about how to watch tonight’s first round:

2018 NFL Draft Schedule

Fourth, Fifth, Sixth, & Seventh Rounds

When: Saturday, April 28, 12 pm ET

TV Channels: ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network

Stream: WatchESPN app, ESPN.com, NFL.com, NFL Mobile app

Time Per Pick: 5 minutes for Rounds 4-6, 4 minutes for the Round 7

Expected length: 7 hours

Draft Order

Round 4

101. Carolina Panthers (from Cleveland Browns via Green Bay Packers) - Ian Thomas, TE, Indiana

102. Minnesota Vikings (from New York Giants via Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - Jalyn Holmes, DE, Ohio State

103. Houston Texans - Keke Coutee, WR, Texas Tech

104. Indianapolis Colts - Nyheim Hines, RB, NC State

105. Cleveland Browns (from Chicago Bears via New England Patriots_ - Antonio Callaway, WR, Florida

106. Denver Broncos - Joesy Jewell, LB, Iowa

107. New York Jets - Christopher Herndon, TE, Miami

108. New York Giants (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - Kyle Lauletta, QB, Richmond

109. Washington Redskins (from San Francisco 49ers via Denver Broncos) - Troy Apke, S, Penn State

110. Oakland Raiders - Nick Nelson, CB, Wisconsin

111. Los Angeles Rams (from Miami Dolphins) - Brian Allen, C, Michigan State

112. Cincinnati Bengals - Mark Walton, RB, Miami

113. Denver Broncos (from Washington Redskins) - DaeSean Hamilton, WR, Penn State

114. Detroit Lions (from Green Bay Packers via Cleveland Browns via New England Patriots) - Da’Shawn Hand, DE, Alabama

115. Chicago Bears (from Arizona Cardinals) - Joel Iyiegbuniwe, LB, Western Kentucky

116. Dallas Cowboys - Dorance Armstrong, DE, Kansas

117. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Detroit Lions via New England Patriots) - Jordan Whitehead, S, Pitt

118. Baltimore Ravens - Anthony Averett, CB, Alabama

119. Los Angeles Chargers - Kyzir White, LB, West Virginia

120. Seattle Seahawks - Will Dissly, TE, Washington

121. Buffalo Bills - Taron Johnson, CB, Weber State

122. Baltimore Ravens (from Kansas City Chiefs) - Kenny Young, LB, UCLA

123. Miami Dolphins (from Cleveland Browns via Carolina Panthers) - Durham Smythe, TE, Notre Dame

124. Kansas City Chiefs (from Los Angeles Rams) - Armani Watts, S, Texas A&M

125. Philadelphia Eagles (from Tennessee Titans via Baltimore Ravens) - Avante Maddox, CB, Pitt

126. Atlanta Falcons - Ito Smith, RB, Southern Miss

127. New Orleans Saints - Rick Leonard, OT, FSU

128. San Francisco 49ers (from Pittsburgh Steelers) - Kentavius Street, DE, NC State

129. Jacksonville Jaguars - Will Richardson, OT, NC State

130. Philadelphia Eagles (from Minnesota Vikings) - Josh Sweat, DE, FSU

131. Miami Dolphins (from New England Patriots via Philadelphia Eagles) - Kalen Ballage, RB, Arizona State

132. Baltimore Ravens (from Philadelphia Eagles) - Jaleel Scott, WR, New Mexico State

133. Green Bay Packers (Compensatory) - J’mon Moore, WR, Missouri

134. Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory) - Chase Edmonds, RB, Fordham

135. Los Angeles Rams (from New York Giants–Compensatory) - John Franklin-Myers, DL, Stephen F. Austin

136. Carolina Panthers (from New England Patriots–Compensatory via Los Angeles Rams ) - Marquis Haynes, Edge, Mississippi

137. Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory) - Dalton Schultz, TE, Stanford

Round 5

138. Green Bay Packers (from Cleveland Browns) - Cole Madison, G, Washington State

139. New York Giants - R.J. McIntosh, DT, Miami

140. Oakland Raiders (from Indianapolis Colts) - Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan

141. Seattle Seahawks (from Houston Texans) - Shaquem Griffin, LB, UCF

142. San Francisco 49ers (from Denver Broncos via Washington Redskins) - D.J. Reed, CB, Kansas State

143. New England Patriots (from New York Jets via San Francisco 49ers) - Ja’Whaun Bentley, LB, Purdue

144. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Justin Watson, WR, Pennsylvania

145. Chicago Bears - Bilal Nichols, DT, Deleware

146. Seattle Seahawks (from Oakland Raiders) - Tre Flowers, S, Oklahoma State

147. Los Angeles Rams (from Miami Dolphins via New Orleans Saints via Green Bay Packers via Carolina Panthers) - Micah Kiser, LB, Virginia

148. Pittsburgh Steelers (from San Francisco 49ers) - Marcus Allen, S, Penn State

149. Seattle Seahawks (from Washington Redskins via Denver Broncos) - Michael Dickson, P, Texas

150. Cleveland Browns (from Green Bay Packers) - Genard Avery, LB, Memphis

151. Cincinnati Bengals - Davontae Harris, CB, Illinois State

152. Tennessee Titans (from Arizona Cardinals via Oakland Raiders via Blatimore Ravens) - Dane Cruikshank, S, Arizona

153. Detroit Lions - Tyrell Crosby, G, Oregon

154. Buffalo Bills (from Baltimore Ravens) - Siran Neal, S, Jacksonville State

155. Los Angeles Chargers - Scott Quessenberry, C, UCLA

156. Denver Broncos (from Philadelphia Eagles via Seattle Seahawks) - Troy Fumagalli, TE, Wisconsin

157. Minnesota Vikings (from Dallas Cowboys) via New York Jets - Tyler Conklin, TE, Central Michigan

158. Cincinnati Bengals (from Buffalo Bills) - Andrew Brown, DT, Virginia

159. Indianapolis Colts (from Kansas City Chiefs via Cleveland Browns via New England Patriots via Oakland Raiders) - Daurice Fountain, WR, Northern Iowa

160. Los Angeles Rams (from Los Angeles Rams via Denver Broncos) - Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, Edge, Oklahoma

161. Carolina Panthers - Jermaine Carter, LB, Maryland

162. Baltimore Ravens (from Tennessee Titans) - Jordan Lasley, WR, UCLA

163. Washington Redskins (from Atlanta Falcons via Denver Broncos ) - Tim Settle, DT, Virginia Tech

164. New Orleans Saints - Natrell Jamerson, S, Wisconsin

165. Pittsburgh Steelers - Jaylen Samuels, RB, NC State

166. Buffalo Bills (from Jacksonville Jaguars) - Wyatt Teller, G, Virginia Tech

167. Minnesota Vikings (from Minnesota Vikings via New York Jets)- Daniel Carlson, K, Auburn

168. Seattle Seahawks (from New England Patriots) - Jamarco Jones, OT, Ohio State

169. Indianapolis Colts (from Philadelphia Eagles) - Jordan Wilkins, RB, Mississippi

170. Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory) - Darius Phillips, CB, Western Michigan

171. Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory) - Mike White, QB, Western Kentucky

172. Green Bay Packers (Compensatory) - JK Scott, P, Alabama

173. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory)) - Johnny Townsend, P, Florida

174. Green Bay Packers (Compensatory) - Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, South Florida