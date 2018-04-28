NFL Draft 2018 live chat, pick updates, trade tracking for Round 4 and 5

Day three of the 2018 NFL Draft is here which means 156 prospects will still be selected by the 32 teams over the next seven hours or so. It will be fast and furious action as the times per pick eventually fall down to four minutes for each team, and there will be plenty of trades happening.
2018 NFL Draft Schedule
Fourth, Fifth, Sixth, & Seventh Rounds
When: Saturday, April 28, 12 pm ET
TV Channels: ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network
Stream: WatchESPN app, ESPN.com, NFL.com, NFL Mobile app
Time Per Pick: 5 minutes for Rounds 4-6, 4 minutes for the Round 7
Expected length: 7 hours
Draft Order
Round 4
101. Carolina Panthers (from Cleveland Browns via Green Bay Packers) - Ian Thomas, TE, Indiana
102. Minnesota Vikings (from New York Giants via Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - Jalyn Holmes, DE, Ohio State
103. Houston Texans - Keke Coutee, WR, Texas Tech
104. Indianapolis Colts - Nyheim Hines, RB, NC State
105. Cleveland Browns (from Chicago Bears via New England Patriots_ - Antonio Callaway, WR, Florida
106. Denver Broncos - Joesy Jewell, LB, Iowa
107. New York Jets - Christopher Herndon, TE, Miami
108. New York Giants (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - Kyle Lauletta, QB, Richmond
109. Washington Redskins (from San Francisco 49ers via Denver Broncos) - Troy Apke, S, Penn State
110. Oakland Raiders - Nick Nelson, CB, Wisconsin
111. Los Angeles Rams (from Miami Dolphins) - Brian Allen, C, Michigan State
112. Cincinnati Bengals - Mark Walton, RB, Miami
113. Denver Broncos (from Washington Redskins) - DaeSean Hamilton, WR, Penn State
114. Detroit Lions (from Green Bay Packers via Cleveland Browns via New England Patriots) - Da’Shawn Hand, DE, Alabama
115. Chicago Bears (from Arizona Cardinals) - Joel Iyiegbuniwe, LB, Western Kentucky
116. Dallas Cowboys - Dorance Armstrong, DE, Kansas
117. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Detroit Lions via New England Patriots) - Jordan Whitehead, S, Pitt
118. Baltimore Ravens - Anthony Averett, CB, Alabama
119. Los Angeles Chargers - Kyzir White, LB, West Virginia
120. Seattle Seahawks - Will Dissly, TE, Washington
121. Buffalo Bills - Taron Johnson, CB, Weber State
122. Baltimore Ravens (from Kansas City Chiefs) - Kenny Young, LB, UCLA
123. Miami Dolphins (from Cleveland Browns via Carolina Panthers) - Durham Smythe, TE, Notre Dame
124. Kansas City Chiefs (from Los Angeles Rams) - Armani Watts, S, Texas A&M
125. Philadelphia Eagles (from Tennessee Titans via Baltimore Ravens) - Avante Maddox, CB, Pitt
126. Atlanta Falcons - Ito Smith, RB, Southern Miss
127. New Orleans Saints - Rick Leonard, OT, FSU
128. San Francisco 49ers (from Pittsburgh Steelers) - Kentavius Street, DE, NC State
129. Jacksonville Jaguars - Will Richardson, OT, NC State
130. Philadelphia Eagles (from Minnesota Vikings) - Josh Sweat, DE, FSU
131. Miami Dolphins (from New England Patriots via Philadelphia Eagles) - Kalen Ballage, RB, Arizona State
132. Baltimore Ravens (from Philadelphia Eagles) - Jaleel Scott, WR, New Mexico State
133. Green Bay Packers (Compensatory) - J’mon Moore, WR, Missouri
134. Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory) - Chase Edmonds, RB, Fordham
135. Los Angeles Rams (from New York Giants–Compensatory) - John Franklin-Myers, DL, Stephen F. Austin
136. Carolina Panthers (from New England Patriots–Compensatory via Los Angeles Rams ) - Marquis Haynes, Edge, Mississippi
137. Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory) - Dalton Schultz, TE, Stanford
Round 5
138. Green Bay Packers (from Cleveland Browns) - Cole Madison, G, Washington State
139. New York Giants - R.J. McIntosh, DT, Miami
140. Oakland Raiders (from Indianapolis Colts) - Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan
141. Seattle Seahawks (from Houston Texans) - Shaquem Griffin, LB, UCF
142. San Francisco 49ers (from Denver Broncos via Washington Redskins) - D.J. Reed, CB, Kansas State
143. New England Patriots (from New York Jets via San Francisco 49ers) - Ja’Whaun Bentley, LB, Purdue
144. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Justin Watson, WR, Pennsylvania
145. Chicago Bears - Bilal Nichols, DT, Deleware
146. Seattle Seahawks (from Oakland Raiders) - Tre Flowers, S, Oklahoma State
147. Los Angeles Rams (from Miami Dolphins via New Orleans Saints via Green Bay Packers via Carolina Panthers) - Micah Kiser, LB, Virginia
148. Pittsburgh Steelers (from San Francisco 49ers) - Marcus Allen, S, Penn State
149. Seattle Seahawks (from Washington Redskins via Denver Broncos) - Michael Dickson, P, Texas
150. Cleveland Browns (from Green Bay Packers) - Genard Avery, LB, Memphis
151. Cincinnati Bengals - Davontae Harris, CB, Illinois State
152. Tennessee Titans (from Arizona Cardinals via Oakland Raiders via Blatimore Ravens) - Dane Cruikshank, S, Arizona
153. Detroit Lions - Tyrell Crosby, G, Oregon
154. Buffalo Bills (from Baltimore Ravens) - Siran Neal, S, Jacksonville State
155. Los Angeles Chargers - Scott Quessenberry, C, UCLA
156. Denver Broncos (from Philadelphia Eagles via Seattle Seahawks) - Troy Fumagalli, TE, Wisconsin
157. Minnesota Vikings (from Dallas Cowboys) via New York Jets - Tyler Conklin, TE, Central Michigan
158. Cincinnati Bengals (from Buffalo Bills) - Andrew Brown, DT, Virginia
159. Indianapolis Colts (from Kansas City Chiefs via Cleveland Browns via New England Patriots via Oakland Raiders) - Daurice Fountain, WR, Northern Iowa
160. Los Angeles Rams (from Los Angeles Rams via Denver Broncos) - Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, Edge, Oklahoma
161. Carolina Panthers - Jermaine Carter, LB, Maryland
162. Baltimore Ravens (from Tennessee Titans) - Jordan Lasley, WR, UCLA
163. Washington Redskins (from Atlanta Falcons via Denver Broncos ) - Tim Settle, DT, Virginia Tech
164. New Orleans Saints - Natrell Jamerson, S, Wisconsin
165. Pittsburgh Steelers - Jaylen Samuels, RB, NC State
166. Buffalo Bills (from Jacksonville Jaguars) - Wyatt Teller, G, Virginia Tech
167. Minnesota Vikings (from Minnesota Vikings via New York Jets)- Daniel Carlson, K, Auburn
168. Seattle Seahawks (from New England Patriots) - Jamarco Jones, OT, Ohio State
169. Indianapolis Colts (from Philadelphia Eagles) - Jordan Wilkins, RB, Mississippi
170. Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory) - Darius Phillips, CB, Western Michigan
171. Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory) - Mike White, QB, Western Kentucky
172. Green Bay Packers (Compensatory) - JK Scott, P, Alabama
173. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory)) - Johnny Townsend, P, Florida
174. Green Bay Packers (Compensatory) - Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, South Florida
