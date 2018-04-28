Miami Dolphins draft needs 2018: Final day of draft has Miami looking deeper on needs list

The Miami Dolphins have addressed their top three needs in the first three rounds of the 2018 NFL Draft. They picked up a safety who can play as a true centerfield typer of free safety in the first round with the selection of Minkah Fitzpatrick from Alabama. In the second round, the team addressed their tight end need by picking up Mike Gesicki from Penn State. And, in the third round, the Dolphins selected Jerome Baker from Ohio State, giving them a linebacker who should be able to come in and compete as the starting weakside linebacker.

They now head into the final day, and the final four rounds of the Draft, with their top need likely sitting on the interior of the defensive line, with a developmental - or even starter capable - defensive tackle coming to join Jordan Phillips, Davon Godchaux, Vincent Taylor, and Gabe Wright. Behind that, the team could be looking for a developmental quarterback to serve as a potential backup to starter Ryan Tannehill, a cornerback to push the young players the Dolphins already have at the position, and a running back to develop behind Kenyan Drake and Frank Gore.

The full breakdown of Miami’s draft needs we created prior to the Draft is updated and listed below. Will the Dolphins continue to check off their top needs? Will the best player available in the later rounds push the team to select players who may not fit the needs, but his talent is too good to allow to pass?

Round 4 starts at 12pm ET.

Dolphins 2018 Draft Needs

Early needs (Rounds 1-3)

1. Linebacker

2. Tight end

3. Safety

Mid needs (Rounds 3-5)

4. Defensive tackle

5. Quarterback

6. Cornerback

7. Running back

Late needs (Rounds 5-7)

8. Offensive lineman

9. Kicker

No Needs

10. Defensive end

11. Wide receiver